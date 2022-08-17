Kate Middleton Has Exciting Tennis Plans With Grand Slam Legend Roger Federer

Kate Middleton is teaming up with one of her favorite tennis stars in support of disadvantaged and vulnerable children.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, will join 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer for a day of tennis in London next month to promote fundraising and awareness for two causes close to her heart – Action for Children and the LTA Foundation, the charity arm of the Lawn Tennis Association of which she is patron.

Kate is a passionate backer of grassroots tennis and the special day will see children from East London aged 8-15 given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play alongside Federer, 41. The hope is that it will encourage young people from all backgrounds to become involved in the sport and draw from its numerous mental and physical health benefits.

It will be followed by a charity Open Practice Day on September 22 for the Laver Cup, an international indoor hard court men's team tournament between Team Europe and Team World.

Here, Fans will get a chance to watch Federer and other stars from Team Europe and Team World prepare for the tournament, with all proceeds from ticket sales going to Action for Children and the LTA Foundation.

Kate is a lifelong tennis fan and has a court at her home at Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, where she plays against her husband Prince William, 40. The royal couple also regularly take their children to a club in London for lessons.

The Duchess is a regular at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London every summer too – a contest which Federer has won eight times in his illustrious career.

The day out with Federer comes around a year after Kate welcomed U.S Open champion Emma Raducanu, 19, back to the U.K.

Action for Children is one of Kate's key charities and helps vulnerable children, young people and their families across the U.K. It intends to use the funds raised by the tennis events to provide practical and emotional care and support for children, according to a release from Kensington Palace.



The money will also go towards ensuring disadvantaged kids can have fun through activities and days out, adds the release.

Kate Middleton meeting tennis players in 2019. Press Association via AP Images

LTA Tennis Foundation will use the money towards its SERVES initiative, which is funding 50 new coaching programs for children in some of the U.K.'s most deprived areas.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Kate and her family are currently on summer vacation and are expected to head to Balmoral Castle, Scotland to spend some time with Queen Elizabeth before Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis start back at school early in September.