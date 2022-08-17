Kate Middleton Has Exciting Tennis Plans With Grand Slam Legend Roger Federer

The Duchess of Cambridge will join Roger Federer for a day of tennis with disadvantaged and vulnerable children ahead of a fundraising match in London

By Simon Perry
Published on August 17, 2022 07:50 AM
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge prepares for the presentation ceremony
Kate Middleton. Photo: Javier Garcia/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton is teaming up with one of her favorite tennis stars in support of disadvantaged and vulnerable children.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, will join 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer for a day of tennis in London next month to promote fundraising and awareness for two causes close to her heart – Action for Children and the LTA Foundation, the charity arm of the Lawn Tennis Association of which she is patron.

Kate is a passionate backer of grassroots tennis and the special day will see children from East London aged 8-15 given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play alongside Federer, 41. The hope is that it will encourage young people from all backgrounds to become involved in the sport and draw from its numerous mental and physical health benefits.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by James Veysey/Shutterstock (13012868ak) Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a> in the Royal Box on Centre Court Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 9, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 05 Jul 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William at Wimbledon Tennis. James Veysey/Shutterstock

It will be followed by a charity Open Practice Day on September 22 for the Laver Cup, an international indoor hard court men's team tournament between Team Europe and Team World.

Here, Fans will get a chance to watch Federer and other stars from Team Europe and Team World prepare for the tournament, with all proceeds from ticket sales going to Action for Children and the LTA Foundation.

Kate is a lifelong tennis fan and has a court at her home at Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, where she plays against her husband Prince William, 40. The royal couple also regularly take their children to a club in London for lessons.

The Duchess is a regular at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London every summer too – a contest which Federer has won eight times in his illustrious career.

The day out with Federer comes around a year after Kate welcomed U.S Open champion Emma Raducanu, 19, back to the U.K.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton playing tennis. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Action for Children is one of Kate's key charities and helps vulnerable children, young people and their families across the U.K. It intends to use the funds raised by the tennis events to provide practical and emotional care and support for children, according to a release from Kensington Palace.

The money will also go towards ensuring disadvantaged kids can have fun through activities and days out, adds the release.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton meeting tennis players in 2019. Press Association via AP Images

LTA Tennis Foundation will use the money towards its SERVES initiative, which is funding 50 new coaching programs for children in some of the U.K.'s most deprived areas.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Kate and her family are currently on summer vacation and are expected to head to Balmoral Castle, Scotland to spend some time with Queen Elizabeth before Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis start back at school early in September.

Related Articles
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 05: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William's New Home in Windsor Doesn't Have Room for Nanny Maria
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Javier Garcia/Shutterstock (13018062u) Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George in the Royal Box on Centre Court Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 14, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 10 Jul 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William RSVP'd to a Girl Who Invited Prince George to Her Birthday Party
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiling during a visit to SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Watch Princess Charlotte Mimic Mom Kate Middleton on Her First Solo Royal Outing with Her Parents
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Surprise! Princess Charlotte Joins Kate Middleton and Prince William at Commonwealth Games
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Kate Middleton Makes Her First Wimbledon Appearance of the Year Alongside Prince William
Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge during her visit to the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team on July 31, 2022 in Plymouth, England
Kate Middleton (in a Wetsuit!) Joins Sailboat Race with Team Great Britain
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Women's Singles Final at the Wimbledon Women's Singles Final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage); WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022 at Guards Polo Club during the Outsourcing Inc. Royal Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club, Flemish Farm on July 06, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for TLA Worldwide); LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Kate Middleton's Chic Summer Style: Sun Hats, Shades and Dresses!
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Javier Garcia/Shutterstock (13018062u) Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George in the Royal Box on Centre Court Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 14, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 10 Jul 2022
Prince George Makes His Wimbledon Debut as He Joins Kate Middleton and Prince William for Men's Final
Tom Cruise in the Royal Box on day thirteen of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Saturday July 9, 2022. (Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images); LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Kate Middleton Returns to Wimbledon for Women's Final — and Sits a Few Rows in Front of Tom Cruise
Prince George of Cambridge attends The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England.
Why Prince George Wore a Suit and Tie at Wimbledon Despite the U.K. Heatwave
July 5, 2022, London, London, United Kingdom: Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge , on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London (Credit Image: © Stephen Lock/i-Images via ZUMA Press)
Kate Middleton Blows a Kiss to Her Parents in Sweet Moment Caught on Video at Wimbledon
Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Inside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Favorite Hobbies
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Mission Serve: Hiring Our Heroes event on July 10, 2011 in Culver City, California. The newly married Royal Couple are on the final day of their first joint overseas tour to the USA. They arrived on Friday after spending 9 days in Canada. The couple started off their tour of North America by joining millions of Canadians in taking part in Canada Day celebrations which mark Canada's 144th Birthday.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Coming to America! See Highlights from Their Past Visits
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gets her palm painted by Willow Bamber during a visit to East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) in Milton
Kate Middleton Gets Hand Painted by Young Girl During Visit to Children's Hospice: 'Don't Be Shy!'
kate middleton, prince william
Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Rare PDA at Polo Match: See the Pics!
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzin and Princess Beatrice attend day 12 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2022 in London, England
Princess Beatrice Attends Wimbledon with Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi — in Matching Hats!