Meghan Markle Isn't the Only Royal with Beautiful Penmanship! See Kate Middleton's Handwritten Note

Even Kate Middleton‘s handwriting is regal!

The royal mom of three welcomed a group of school kids to the “Back to the Nature” garden she helped design for the Chelsea Flower Show in London on Monday, an outing that saw her roast marshmallows over a fire and climb into the plot’s treehouse. Kate, 37, also contributed to a wall full of “joyful garden memories” — and showed off her penmanship in the process.

“Boulder hopping in the Lake District,” she wrote on the slip of paper, opting to skip her nickname Kate and signing the note “Catherine” instead.

Kate’s exquisite cursive style is seen in a photo by royals reporter Rebecca English shared on Twitter — which shows off her handwriting skills.

Kate’s happy childhood memory – boulder hopping in the Lake District…. pic.twitter.com/cf8q3x3LS1 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 20, 2019

Kate Middleton YUI MOK/AFP/Getty

Last year during a visit to Norway, Kate had a chance to show off her penmanship skills on a tablet.

At MESH, a workspace in central Oslo, Kate, Prince William, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit were able to try out reMarkable — a digital tablet device that users can scribble on using a special pen.

REX/Shutterstock

The 37-year-old royal wrote, “Does this feel like paper?!” showing off her loopy cursive, and drew a tree in the middle of some bushes.

Kate Middleton's handwriting Simon Perry

Before stepping into the spotlight as a future royal and prior to her role on Suits, Kate’s sister-in-law Meghan Markle worked as a calligrapher.

“It was her part-time job as she was going through auditions,” Paper Source CEO, Winnie Park, tells PEOPLE. “She taught calligraphy and hosted a group of customers and instructed them during a two-hour class on how to do calligraphy.”

In addition to her job at Paper Source, she also worked as a freelance calligrapher, writing the invitations for Robin Thicke and Paula Patton’s wedding in 2005.

Meghan Markle Geoff Pugh- WPA Pool/Getty

The new mom’s skill has also been seen in her royal life. The Duchess of Sussex, 37, added her own sparkle to a Christmas art project during her visit to Brinsworth House, a residential nursing and care home for British entertainers run by the Royal Variety Charity, on Tuesday. Residents helped decorate a frame containing a photo of the facility with their own designs, including a contribution from Meghan that showed off her calligraphy skills.

She penned in her impressive handwriting, “Merry Christmas, Love, Meghan.”

Spot the royal handiwork! Meghan helped make this Christmas decoration during her visit to Brinsworth House (📸 @RoyalReporter ) pic.twitter.com/DLcodCV3JL — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) December 18, 2018

Meghan’s former gig is also evident in her signature. During a July 2018 visit to Ireland, Meghan and Prince Harry signed their names in the guestbook at Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar’s office.

Meghan Markle REX/Shutterstock

Clodagh Kilcoyne - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Harry, 34, wrote his first name with a fountain pen and then remarked, “I never sign big enough.” Next, Meghan swirled her name with the unique skill of a former calligrapher, prompting Harry to say, “Yours is much nicer than mine!”