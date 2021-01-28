The royal mom connected with other parents about the difficulties of the pandemic

Kate Middleton Reveals She's Become a Hairdresser During Lockdown: 'Much to My Children's Horror'

Kate Middleton, the hairdresser!

During a recent video call with fellow parents, the royal mom opened up about taking on several roles amid the coronavirus pandemic, including one that her three children — Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — are less than thrilled about.

"As parents, we have day-to-day elements of being a parent but, I suppose, during lockdown we've had to take on additional roles that others in our communities or in our lives would have helped us with," she said. "I've become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children's horror."

Kate continued, "We've had to become teachers. I, personally, feel pulled in so many different directions."

The royal mom, 39, also revealed that she would rate her math skills at "-5."

"I'm obviously right at the bottom!" she said with a smile.

Kate also told the group that her husband Prince William has been the biggest support to her during the pandemic. It was clearly the right response – as other parents answered their partners and other family members. "We don't want it to be Bridgerton or something like that do we?" quipped teacher Melissa Loosemore.

As homeschooling continues for George and Charlotte, Queen Elizabeth has given Kate and Prince William space to use at her Sandringham home to work, which is just a couple of miles from the couple's country house, Anmer Hall, where the family of five has been isolating. The monarch and Prince Philip are currently living at Windsor Castle amid the ongoing pandemic.

While at Sandringham House, they can conduct their video calls without any chance of interruption, while the other helps with the lessons that George and Charlotte are working on at home.