Kate Middleton Had the Best Response When She Received an Unexpected Job Offer at Children's Center

Kate Middleton can’t help but be in mom mode!

The royal was on the receiving end of a job offer after visiting the Ely and Careau Children’s Centre in Wales on Wednesday. After helping a young girl clean her hand, which was covered in sand, the organization’s manager Carolyn Asante told Kate, “You’ve got the job — when can you start?”

Asante told reporters that Kate wasn’t opposed: “I said, ‘You’ve got the job,’ and she said, ‘I wish!’ “

Asante said staff, parents and children alike were thrilled by the mother of three’s visit.

“It’s lovely to have someone who understands children and child development,” she said. “She really made the parents and children feel at ease which was lovely.”

She added, “Our children quickly gauge people who are genuinely interested in them, and if they’re not, they just won’t bother with them.”

She crouched down to play with the babies and checked out an outdoor hut.

“I see amazing work you’re doing here in so many areas,” she told workers at the center. “It’s just bringing it to light. The critical work you’re doing has a massive social — and economic — impact later down the years.”

Kate also opened up about how helpful a similar center would have been when she was a new mother to Prince George.

“It’s nice to be back in Wales,” Kate said. “I was chatting to some of the mums. It was the first year and I’d just had George — William was still working with search and rescue — and we came up here and I had a tiny, tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey. It was so isolated, so cut off. I didn’t have any family around, and he was doing night shifts. So…if only I had had a center like this.”

The visit was part of her 24-hour tour of the U.K. showed the impact early years can have on a person’s life. Kate started her whirlwind tour in Birmingham on Tuesday, heading to MiniBrum at Thinktank Birmingham Science Museum where she was shown around the interactive, mini-city by children who helped design the space. She also spoke to parents and carers about her new survey, which asks five questions about the under 5s. The questions include topics such as nature vs. nurture, health and happiness. The results will help guide what is done to help vulnerable children and families for generations to come.

The royal mom headed to a women’s prison in Surrey, England, on Wednesday to reconnect with former and current inmates she previously met during a 2015 visit. She learned how some of the women are rebuilding their lives and families after being successfully rehabilitated and released.

The new project is the latest development in eight years of work by Princess Kate. In that time she has immersed herself in hearing real-life experiences of children and carers and learning how experiences in early childhood can lie at the root of many of the toughest social challenges people face.

David Holmes, chief executive of the charity Family Action (which Kate joined for some pre-Christmas fun in December), adds, “Every parent, carer and family wants the best for their child and raising the profile of the vital early years in a child’s life is work of national importance. The insight this survey will give the early years sector valuable direction in designing and delivering services and support which reflect what matters most to people.”