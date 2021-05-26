Kate and Prince William are touring Scotland, where they met a curious group of school children

Kate Middleton Had the Sweetest Response to a Little Boy Who Asked If She Was a Prince

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the European Marine Energy Centre on May 25, 2021 in Kirkwall, Orkney, Scotland

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the European Marine Energy Centre on May 25, 2021 in Kirkwall, Orkney, Scotland

Kate Middleton was quizzed by an inquisitive group of children about her royal status during her visit to Scotland this week.

During a stop at the European Marine Energy Centre in Stromness on Tuesday, Kate and Prince William stopped to talk with a group of school children. The royal mom of three bent down to speak with the boys and girls, answering their questions.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Are you a prince?" one little boy asked Kate, 39.

"I'm not a Prince. I'm the Duchess of Cambridge," she replied. "Lots of people call me Catherine."

A little girl shouted out, "She's a princess!" Kate then asked her, "Are you? Are you a princess?" The girl nodded, prompting Kate to respond, "Aww, you look like one in your beautiful pink coat."

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge speak to school children as they visit the European Marine Energy Centre on day five of their week long visit to Scotland on May 25, 2021 in Stromness, Scotland Kate Middleton | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

The European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) is the only accredited wave and tidal test centre for marine renewable energy in the world.

During the visit, they heard about EMEC's leading role in tackling climate change and supporting the U.K.'s green recovery, from marine renewable energy generation to green hydrogen production and distribution. William and Kate visited the fuel cell and hydrogen storage trailers at Kirkwall Pier before heading out to sea to see the world's largest tidal energy turbine, the 2MW "O2."

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to sailors after being taken to see a tidal machine as she visits the European Marine Energy Centre with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge on day five of their week long visit to Scotland on May 25, 2021 in Stromness, Scotland Kate Middleton | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

After their events for the day had wrapped, Kate and Prince William had a "quiet" date night in the college town where they met and fell in love.

The royal couple, who celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last month, were shown to a corner table in a secluded area at the back of Forgan's restaurant with a security detail seated close by.