Kate Middleton Had the Sweetest Response to a Little Boy Who Asked If She Was a Prince
Kate and Prince William are touring Scotland, where they met a curious group of school children
Kate Middleton was quizzed by an inquisitive group of children about her royal status during her visit to Scotland this week.
During a stop at the European Marine Energy Centre in Stromness on Tuesday, Kate and Prince William stopped to talk with a group of school children. The royal mom of three bent down to speak with the boys and girls, answering their questions.
"Are you a prince?" one little boy asked Kate, 39.
"I'm not a Prince. I'm the Duchess of Cambridge," she replied. "Lots of people call me Catherine."
A little girl shouted out, "She's a princess!" Kate then asked her, "Are you? Are you a princess?" The girl nodded, prompting Kate to respond, "Aww, you look like one in your beautiful pink coat."
The European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) is the only accredited wave and tidal test centre for marine renewable energy in the world.
During the visit, they heard about EMEC's leading role in tackling climate change and supporting the U.K.'s green recovery, from marine renewable energy generation to green hydrogen production and distribution. William and Kate visited the fuel cell and hydrogen storage trailers at Kirkwall Pier before heading out to sea to see the world's largest tidal energy turbine, the 2MW "O2."
After their events for the day had wrapped, Kate and Prince William had a "quiet" date night in the college town where they met and fell in love.
The royal couple, who celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last month, were shown to a corner table in a secluded area at the back of Forgan's restaurant with a security detail seated close by.
"When word went around, a crowd gathered at the front, but as far as inside was concerned it was quiet for them. People left them alone," one of the managers, Marc, tells PEOPLE. "There was no pomp and circumstance or fanfare."