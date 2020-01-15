Kate Middleton Just Wore the Chicest Green Coat, and Now We Need One Too

A little royal family drama can’t keep Kate Middleton from looking her best. For her first joint outing of the year with Prince William to visit a number of community projects in Bradford, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for a chic high-low mix of brands, including a $775 croc-effect top-handle leather bag from Aspinal of London, a trendy checked-print belted midi dress from Zara, and a jacket we can’t stop thinking about.

Her elegant, (and presumably very expensive) olive green coat is by Alexander McQueen, which is also the label behind her wedding gown. The streamlined military-style coat is not only on trend, but it’s such a timeless and effortless piece that we can see Kate stepping out in it for years to come — she is known for her fabulous royal re-wears, after all!

Image zoom Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

In fact, we love her olive green coat so much that we picked out seven similar styles to shop and get her look. And you don’t have to have a duchess-level budget to steal Kate’s chic outerwear style: Starting at just $46, the gorgeous dupes will have you looking like royalty at real-people prices. Some styles are even on major sale, including this double-breasted number from Sandro that’s half-off and this Hobbs London coat that’s $363 less than its original price. Talk about a royal style steal!

Scroll down to shop them now.

Image zoom

Buy It! Chouyatou Big Notch Lapel Single Breasted Mid-Long Wool Blend Coat, $45.99–$54.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! River Island Double Breasted Military Style Coat in Khaki, $135; asos.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Sandro Nanil Double-Breasted Coat, $365 (orig. $720); bloomingdales.com

Image zoom

Buy It! S&S-Women Olive Stand Collar Belted Straight Dress Coat, $60–$65.70 (orig. $126); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! & Other Stories Herringbone Long Belted Coat, $279; stories.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Hobbs London Bianca Double-Breasted Coat, $262.50 (orig. $625); bloomingdales.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Chickle Double Breasted Lapel Walker Long Wool Coat, $139.99; amazon.com