The future Princess of Wales gave a nod to the previous title holder

Kate Middleton's Latest Gala Gown Honored Princess Diana in the Most Glamorous Way

Kate Middleton has been known to channel Princess Diana with her style choices –—and her latest homage might be her most regal to date.

Kate and Prince William, who are currently on the sixth day of their eight-day tour of the Caribbean, attended a state dinner hosted by Jamaica's Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen, on Wednesday evening — with Kate capturing the spotlight in a striking emerald green gown.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The bespoke dress, with ruffled shoulders and full skirt by British designer Jenny Packham, has drawn comparisons to one Diana wore for her official engagement portraits in 1981. The look, designed by Graham Wren for Nettie Vogues, was almost identical in color to Kate's. Diana clearly loved it — she wore it several times, including to a gala concert in Wales later that year.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge in Jamaica - March 2022 | Credit: Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

Just as Diana did more than 40 years ago, Kate accessorized with emeralds and diamonds. While Diana chose a choker-style necklace, Kate opted for a bracelet and matching earrings on loan from Queen Elizabeth. Last seen on the Queen when she welcomed Barack Obama to the U.K in 2011, the jewelry is from the monarch's Emerald Tassel Suite (which also includes a necklace), first worn during a state visit from the United Arab Emirates in 1989.

Duchess of Cambridge; Princess Diana Charles And Diana At The Barbican 1982

As is the custom for state occasions, Kate also pinned her royal insignias to her gown, including her Royal Family Order, which includes a miniature portrait of the monarch, and her Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, which the Queen gifted to her in April 2019 on her eighth wedding anniversary.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica Kate Middleton in Jamaica - March 2022 | Credit: Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

This was the second glam look of the tour so far, after Kate wore a metallic hot pink gown from celebrity-favorite The Vampire's Wife on Monday evening for a special reception at the Mayan ruins of Cahal Pech in Belize.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton wearing her royal insignias in Jamaica 2022 | Credit: Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

Prince William, kate middleton Kate Middleton in a gown by The Vampire's Wife in Belize on March 21, 2022. | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage