Kate Middleton Got This Unscripted Response from Kids at a Christmas Tree Farm and Every Parent Can Relate

When Kate Middleton asked a group of children to help her choose a Christmas tree, the response was unanimous – and not quite what she had expected!

The royal mom stepped out for some holiday fun at Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire on Wednesday, where she helped kindergarten children decorate Christmas trees. Holding the kids’ hands as she led them into the “forest,” Kate could be seen heaving one rather large tree up from the ground.

“Does anyone like this one?” she shouted to the group of children.

The kids were amusingly underwhelmed, prompting Kate to respond, “Bigger?” and place the large tree back on the ground to continue her search. The cute exchange was captured on video by Hello! royal reporter Emily Nash.

The visit came as it was announced that Kate was taking over from Queen Elizabeth as the royal patron of Family Action, a charity that provides emotional and financial support to disadvantaged families. After finally choosing a suitably sized tree, the group decorated it together before making hot chocolate.

Farm owner Roger Brill enthused that Kate was brilliant with both the children and the trees. “She was fantastic with the youngsters. She was in there moving them around and holding them up,” said Brill. “I will have to give her a job at the weekend, I think. She was a very good saleswoman!”

During the visit, Kate also revealed that Prince Louis is quite the enthusiastic helper, telling one child: “You remind me of my little Louis, he keeps saying, ‘Me, me, me.’ And he wants to come everywhere with me!”