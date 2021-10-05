Kate Middleton's embellished Jenny Packham gown for the No Time to Die premiere was inspired by an iconic Bond girl — get the details on the film-inspired collaboration (and shop some looks for less!)

Kate Middleton's Dazzling Gold Bond Premiere Dress Is Now In Stock — Here's Where to Buy It

Not only was Kate Middleton's all-gold look at the latest James Bond premiere inspired by a real Bond girl, but her stunning dress (complete with gold sequined cape!) is now available to buy.

"From Ursula Andress walking out of the ocean in her white bikini with a knife strapped to her hip to Caterina Murino in Casino Royale draped in sultry pomegranate satin, the fashions of the Bond women are unique and timeless," said Packham. "Creating a collection of Bond inspired gowns in collaboration with EON Productions has been incredible."

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton at the London premiere of "No Time to Die" | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Of those dresses, Kate wore a jaw-dropping glamorous design, inspired by the film Goldfinger. The British designer, whose bespoke creations Kate often wears to red carpet events, created the dress in homage to the iconic image of Bond girl Jill Masterson, who met an untimely death after being painted entirely in gold in the 1964 Bond classic.

Shirley Eaton Shirley Eaton in Goldfinger - 1964 | Credit: Danjaq/Eon/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock

The caped gown features a plunging neckline (slightly more revealing and with different shoulder structure than the one Kate wore on the red carpet) and is embellished with folded sequins and crystals on a base of glitter tulle. It's on sale now in 10 stores, including Neiman Marcus and Net-a-Porter, for $5,488.

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton at "No Time To Die" World Premiere | Credit: Lia Toby/Getty Images

The collection starts from $2,759 and includes two dresses that are recreations of actual Packham designs worn in both Die Another Day and Casino Royale — career moments which the designer acknowledges she will always cherish.

"The Bond movies have been the cinematic constant of my life and their glamour has always inspired me," she says. "So, when I am asked to describe a highlight in my career — to see one of my designs in a Bond film is absolutely one of them."

gold Jenny Packham dress Jenny Packham's Goldfinger design | Credit: Greg Williams

Kate has been a fan of the designer's signature feminine, embellished designs ever since her early days as a royal. It was Packham she chose to wear for her first ever black tie appearance as a royal, making headlines in a blush pink sequin and jewel-encrusted gown by the designer for a charity gala dinner in London in 2011. More recently she wore an emerald green evening gown by the label for her tour of Pakistan in 2019.

GET THE LOOK FOR LESS

