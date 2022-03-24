The Duchess of Cambridge honored her host country with her style

Kate Middleton Glitters in Green for Jamaica Reception — and Accessorizes with the Queen's Jewels!

Kate Middleton is honoring her host country of Jamaica with her second glamorous look of her and Prince William's Caribbean tour.

The couple attended a special dinner on Wednesday evening at King's House, the official residence of the Governor-General of Jamaica, Sir Patrick Allen, who represents Queen Elizabeth. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently on the second leg of their tour of the Caribbean in honor of the monarch's Platinum Jubilee.

For the event, Kate wore a sparkling green Jenny Packham gown, paying homage to the color of Jamaica's flag. She wore her hair in a chic updo and accessorized her look with jewelry on loan from the Queen. She also wore her special insignia, Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victoria Order (GCVO), which she reserves for formal royal occasions such as state dinners and banquets.

On Monday, Kate stepped out in another glam look as she and William attended a special reception at the Mayan ruins of Cahal Pech on the final night of their visit to Belize. Kate sparkled in a hot pink shimmering metallic gown with ruffled sleeves by the British brand, The Vampire's Wife.

For the first time, the royal couple is facing significant backlash on an official tour. Although they have received warm welcomes from many locals, they are also encountering mounting tensions in the Caribbean nations where William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, remains head of state.

Outside the U.K., the Queen remains head of state in 14 nations around the world (including Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas) — an arrangement that critics say is excruciatingly outdated.

Protests in Jamaica and earlier in Belize are only the latest evidence of the historic shift underway: Another Caribbean country, Barbados, broke ties with the Queen in November — voting in its first president — and Jamaica may soon follow suit.