William and Kate's children have been keeping tabs of their parents' every move throughout the Caribbean tour

Kate Middleton Gives Special Shout-Out to George, Charlotte and Louis During Speech in The Bahamas!

Kate Middleton had her three children on her mind as she delivered a speech to young students in The Bahamas on Friday.

During Kate and Prince William's visit to Sybil Strachan Primary School in Nassau, the royal mom spoke at an outdoor assembly that was attended by students at the school and virtually by students across The Bahamas.

During her address, she thanked everyone for the couple's warm welcome and jokingly apologized for the rainy weather, telling them, "I hope you didn't get too wet coming here and apologies for bringing the British weather with us."

"We are so thrilled to be here in The Bahamas, a country that made us feel so at home as soon as we set foot on its soil," she continued. "I only wish we were able to visit all of your 700 islands during our stay!"

She then told the students that her own three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — would "love" to visit the Caribbean country.

"Our three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, all love being by the sea, so I hope they will be able to experience your clear waters and beautiful beaches before too long," the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, said.

She went on to acknowledge the difficulties the students have faced amid the COVID-19 pandemic — something her kids also faced as their classes went virtual over the past two years.

"One of the hardest things that we have all found about the pandemic was being separated from the people we love," she said. "But we have also had the chance to rediscover just how important our families are, and just how important our friends are too."

"I always think it is the simple things in life that bring us the most joy: Playing together, chatting to your friends at school, eating meals together, and listening to each other's stories. These are the things that bring us together and give meaning to our lives."

"The connections, the relationships and the friendships that you make during school are so special. So please look after them, cherish them and take time for them. And remember to be kind, and understanding and loving to yourself and others," she concluded.

As William and Kate have been on their royal tour of the Caribbean, their children are keeping tabs of their every move.

Prince George is tracking his parents' international trip by sticking pins on a map and sharing it with his siblings.

"We let them know where we are and he finds us on the map and puts a pin in it and shares with the others," Prince William shared at a reception in Belize on Monday night.

They also thought of their kids as they visited a family-run cocoa farm in Belize last weekend.

"I think our children will be very jealous," Kate admitted as they dipped tortilla chips into a chocolate fountain and sampled hot chocolate made from the organic farm.