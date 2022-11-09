Kate Middleton Surprises 3-Year-Old Boy with a Special Gift: Her Own Poppy Pin!

The Princess of Wales gave Akeem the poppy pin from her coat when he showed interest in the accessory

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

Published on November 9, 2022 09:58 AM
The Princess Of Wales Visits Colham Manor Children’s Centre With The Maternal Mental Health Alliance
Kate Middleton. Photo: Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

A poppy from a Princess!

Kate Middleton shared a special moment with a 3-year-old boy named Akeem during her visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre on Wednesday on behalf of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, a U.K. charity of which she serves as patron.

The Princess of Wales, 40, knelt to speak face-to-face with Akeem, as seen in a video shared on Twitter by reporter Rhiannon Mills. Appearing not to have any shyness about speaking to a royal, Akeem asked Kate her name.

"My name is Catherine," she told Akeem, who simply replied, "Okay," prompting laughter from the gathered crowd.

When Akeem showed interest in Kate's poppy pin, which is worn in remembrance of those who lost their lives in war, she offered for him to have it.

"Do you know what this is for?" Kate asked as she took the pin off her coat. "It's for remembering all the soldiers who died in the war. There you go — that's for you."

As Akeem held the poppy, the mom of three made sure to give the pin to his mother, who was standing nearby.

During Wednesday's outing, Kate wore a poppy pin on both her coat and her sweater.

The Princess Of Wales Visits Colham Manor Children’s Centre With The Maternal Mental Health Alliance
Kate Middleton. Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Each November, the red poppy pins become a piece of the royals' wardrobe. The poppy has been used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in wars. The red flower is primarily associated with the U.K. and Commonwealth countries for Remembrance Day on November 11.

The poppy symbol is believed to have come from the poem "In Flanders Fields" by John McCrae, a poem about World War I. The opening stanza reads:

In Flanders fields the poppies blowBetween the crosses, row on row,That mark our place; and in the skyThe larks, still bravely singing, flyScarce heard amid the guns below.

In the U.K., the pins are sold by the Royal British Legion to help raise money for veterans.

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives to visit Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon
Kate Middleton. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Kate joined a mother-and-baby group during the royal outing, chatting with moms who have received support from the organization.

In a post on Kate and Prince William's shared Twitter page, her office said, "A wonderful first visit with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance this morning, seeing its work and the benefit a holistic approach brings to so many mothers and families. Spending some time with new mothers, understanding more about their experiences of mental health and how integrated services are making a real difference in the community."

Supporting children in their early years has been a key part of Kate's royal work — but being around babies and toddlers poses an occupational hazard! The royal has admitted in the past that she feels "broody" after meeting with young children.

"Can you get my wife out of here before she gets broody?" Prince William joked earlier this year when the couple visited a Scottish class where students were learning about empathy by observing an infant — A.K.A. their "tiny teacher," Saul!

The Princess Of Wales Visits Colham Manor Children’s Centre With The Maternal Mental Health Alliance
Kate Middleton. Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On the first day of her solo royal tour in Denmark in February, Kate met with parents and their babies during a visit to the University of Copenhagen.

"It makes me very broody," she shared. "William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds. I come home saying, 'Let's have another one.' "

