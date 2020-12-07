The chic royal gave a stylish nod to Scotland as she arrived in Edinburgh on Monday

How Kate Middleton Gave a Stylish Nod to Scotland During First Stop on Royal Train Tour

Kate Middleton flew the flag for Scotland on Monday with her chic style choices!

On the first stop of Kate and Prince William's whirlwind tour of Britain, the Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Edinburgh wearing various shades of blue.

Recycling a blue winter coat from Catherine Walker & Co, the bright color was the perfect nod to the Scottish flag, which features a white cross spanning diagonally across a blue background.

Kate last wore the coat in Norway (whose country flag also features the color blue) when she was pregnant with Prince Louis in 2018. She accessorized with a black croc leather purse from the Scottish brand Strathberry.

“We’re completely overjoyed and honoured that she chose to support a small independent Scottish brand during her visit to Scotland,” Leanne Hundleby said in a statement, adding: “She looks incredibly beautiful and sophisticated, as always.”

The finishing touches were also in shades of blue — a new face mask in a blue Liberty print by her go-to brand, Amaia, and her favorite sapphire earrings, a sentimental choice as they were refashioned from ones that once belonged to William's mother, Princess Diana.

Her all blue choices came after she left Euston Station in London on Sunday night wearing a red tartan scarf — a clear hint at where she was heading! The couple is on a whistle-stop tour of the U.K., visiting Scotland, England and Wales during a tour to highlight the work done by NHS Charities Together (of which the couple is now joint patrons) and thank people who have worked so hard for their communities during the last nine months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hours later, they arrived in Berwick-Upon-Tweed in Northumberland to chat to some primary school children (who accessorized with reindeer antler ears!) and Kate changed from Ralph Lauren high-heeled black suede boots into flat boots by Stuart Weitzman.

Later at Batley Community Centre to meet volunteers who have supported the elderly through the health crisis, Kate changed into a long black military-style coat from Hobbs, adding a new tan brown suede bag from Metier and faux pearl earrings from Simone Rocha. She also got to meet local caregiver, Len Gardner, who she had spoken to several times over the lockdown and bonded with over their love of Italian food.

