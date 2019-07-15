Kate Middleton Receives a Surprise Gift for Prince Louis from a Tennis Legend at Wimbledon

With a gift like this, Prince Louis is already on the road to following in his family’s tennis-loving footsteps!

Kate Middleton and Prince William snuck in a daytime date to Wimbledon on Sunday to watch the Gentlemen’s Singles Final as Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in an intense match.

Also in attendance was former tennis champion Stan Smith, who was spotted handing Kate a special gift for her 1-year-old son. The mini shoe — Smith’s eponymous Adidas kicks — had the American athlete’s signature as well as a personal touch: “To Louis,” he wrote in gold.

While Louis is too young to swing a racket — although he does have his adorable wobbly walk down! — he’s quickly becoming a stylish young royal. The little prince melted hearts with his surprise appearance at dad Prince William and uncle Prince Harry‘s charity polo match on Wednesday when he sported Kate’s oversized sunglasses (along with a tongue-wagging smile).

Once Louis is old enough to play some tennis, he has the perfect teacher (or doubles partner): his older brother, Prince George!

On Wimbledon Morning Coffee, the hosts chatted about Kate’s first outing of the summer to the tennis tournament. The royal mom of three sat with British tennis player Katie Boulter and retired British star athlete Anne Keothavong, who told the host that talk turned to George’s interest in the sport.

Kate reportedly shared that Prince George’s favorite player is Roger Federer — and the little royal has even played tennis with the sports star!

Federer told the Daily Star that George has a “good swing,” adding, “He’s a cute boy. I love to see they’re into tennis or into sport.”

He also didn’t let being the future king’s favorite tennis player go to his head.

“I think I have a little advantage that I actually spent some time with him. So maybe I’m the only player he’s ever met,” Federer said. “Then you have a little head start into who is your favorite player.”