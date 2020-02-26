Kate Middleton Gets Sporty! Royal Joins Young Athletes in Track Events at London's Olympic Park

Image zoom WPA-Rota/Press Association Images

Kate Middleton is seeing the next generation of great athletes — and the parents and guardians who are helping their dreams come true.

The royal mom headed to Olympic Park’s London Stadium on Wednesday to join an event for SportsAid, of which she is patron, dedicated to celebrating the role that parents and guardians play in their children’s athletic success.

After her night out at the theater with husband Prince William, Kate showed off her sporty side during the visit, joining young sports stars in track and field activities. She also met the guardians of SportsAid athletes to hear about their challenges and the positive impact of the charity.

RELATED: Queen of Athletic Wear! See All of Kate Middleton’s Best Sporty Styles Through the Years

Image zoom PA Images

The Duchess is being given an in-depth introduction to track and field as she learns more about the starting blocks, including the differences for para athletes, with coach Coral Nourrice, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Danny Sidbury and Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker! pic.twitter.com/m4ALiA7qGI — SportsAid (@TeamSportsAid) February 26, 2020

It came as her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, made his first appearance back in Britain since relocating to Canada.

Kate’s own children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, who will turn 2 in April — are already taking after their sporty mom. While spending a family day outdoors while Prince William and Prince Harry took place in a charity polo match over the summer, George and Charlotte were spotted kicking around a soccer ball.

Kate has also shared that Prince George’s favorite tennis player is Roger Federer — and the little royal has even played with the tennis star!

Image zoom The Duchess of Cambridge, during a SportsAid event at the London Stadium in Stratford, London. PA Images

Image zoom The Duchess of Cambridge is shown Taekwondo moves by Great Britain's Lutalo Muhammad (left), during a SportsAid event at the London Stadium in Stratford, London. PA Images

Image zoom

SportsAid helps young British sportsmen and women aspiring to be the country’s next Olympic, Paralympic, Commonwealth and World Champions. The organization supports over 1,000 athletes each year, the vast majority aged 12 to 18, by helping financially towards training and competition costs.

Most young athletes also rely heavily on their parents and guardians, who are often the ‘team behind the team’, providing financial, logistical and practical support. SportsAid runs sessions for both athletes and their family members, allowing parents and guardians from across sporting disciplines to meet each other, share their stories and experiences, and benefit from the guidance that the charity can provide.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Since becoming patron of SportsAid in 2013, Kate has met many young athletes supported by the charity as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously helped by the organization.