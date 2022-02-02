Kate Middleton Gets a Lift! See the Royal Show Off Her Rugby Skills in Patronage Debut

Trying out for the team, Kate Middleton?

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, made her debut as the new royal patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League on Wednesday, taking over the role previously held by her brother-in-law Prince Harry. While joining a training session at Twickenham Stadium, Kate participated in a line-out play, where a player can be hoisted in the air by their teammates to receive a ball after it goes out of the field of play.

Kate couldn't help but laugh as she was lifted, showing off her athletic abilities by expertly catching the ball and passing it to a player down below — and she was praised with cheers and applause following the successful play.

Kate, who sported a tracksuit with a red rose on the pants and jacket, took part in a variety of other drills and met England players from the men's and women's squads as they prepare for the Six Nations Championships as well as coaches and referees.

Kensington Palace released a new social media clip to celebrate Kate's first day on the job. The Duchess of Cambridge said the two "fantastic" organizations "are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish. I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports!" And she signed the message with a simple "C" for Catherine.

The royal is known for her athleticism, from playing tennis (as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, she's a fixture at Wimbledon) to taking on husband Prince William in yacht racing. She showed off her rugby skills during a 2017 trip to Paris, where she tossed a ball around with young players — in a dress and heels, no less!

Kate's new role also sets up a husband vs. wife sports rivalry in the Cambridge household, as Prince William, 39, is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

England Rugby was among the organizations to thank Prince Harry for his support in February 2021, when it was confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not be returning to their royal roles.