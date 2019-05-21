Kate Middleton Steps Out with the Queen (Again!) at Garden Party — in Coordinating Pastel Outfits

Kate Middleton is going from sneakers in a nature garden to dressing up for a Buckingham Palace garden party!

After spending the past few days putting the finishing touches on the “Back to the Nature” garden she helped design for the Chelsea Flower Show in London – and even bringing her three children to explore it! – Kate stepped out for the second garden party of the year on Tuesday.

The royal mom, 37, sported a light pink coat dress by Alexander McQueen (her wedding dress designer!) paired with a matching fascinator by Juliette Botterill. She completed her look with a tribute to Princess Diana, wearing the late royal’s pearl earrings.

Queen Elizabeth stuck to her signature colorful look. The 93-year-old monarch wore a light blue coat over a floral patterned dress – which coordinated with Kate’s pink ensemble – complemented by a wide-brimmed hat with flower details by milliner Rachel Trevor Morgan. She also carried an umbrella and even sported a pair of rare sunglasses!

Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty (2)

Kate Middleton and Prince William DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty

Queen Elizabeth DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty

Meanwhile, Prince William, 36, looked dapper in a formal suit and top hat. He also carried an umbrella to provide some shade on the sunny day.

Kate Middleton and Prince William BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

The monarch and the future queen consort have been spending a lot of time together lately. On Monday, Kate and the Queen looked like old pals as Kate showed her grandmother-in-law around her Chelsea Flower Show garden.

Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton and Prince William REX/Shutterstock

Kate last attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 16, 2017. (She likely skipped the seasonal events last year due to the recent birth of Prince Louis.)

Each year, Queen Elizabeth hosts up to three garden parties on the grounds of Buckingham Palace, as well as one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland.

But for her first party of the season on May 15, the Queen asked son Prince Charles to step in as host – with wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and sister Princess Anne also in attendance. The monarch has been slowly handing over certain royal duties to senior members of the royal family over the past few years. She’s given several of her patronages to Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate, and Charles has begun attending many events in place of his mother. He hosted over 500 engagements in 2018 — more than William and Harry combined.

Garden parties have been held at Buckingham Palace since the 1860s as a way to recognize and reward public service.

According to the palace, around 27,000 cups of tea are served and 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake are consumed during the event.

Buckingham Palace Garden Party on May 21, 2019 BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

Guests also adhere to a dress code. Gentlemen wear morning dress or lounge suits, while women wear day dresses, typically accessorized with hats or fascinators.

The next palace garden party will take place on May 29. The Holyroodhouse party will occur on July 3.