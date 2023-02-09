Kate Middleton's Former Teacher Reveals She Was a 'Fantastic Student' as They Reunite in Cornwall

Kate Middleton lit up when she bumped into an old teacher during her latest engagement.

Princess Kate, 41, and Prince William made their first official joint visit to Cornwall on Thursday, their first time in the region since becoming the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

During a walkabout with the crowd gathered outside The National Maritime Museum Cornwall, Kate seemed thrilled to see her former teacher Jim Embury and gave him a big hug. Embury taught Kate history in prep school and volunteers at the museum today.

"The things you taught me, I now teach to my children," Princess Kate said, according to Cornwall Live, referring to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

According to the outlet, Embury was equally excited to see his former student, who sat in his classroom about 25 years ago.

"She was a fantastic student, and it was a great class," he told Cornwall Live.

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Kate pursued her interest in history all the way up to the college level, graduating from the University of St. Andrews (where she met Prince William) with a degree in the history of art in 2005.

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

The royal couple was coincidentally in for a bit of a history lesson inside the National Maritime Museum Cornwall. After being briefed about the rich maritime tradition of the southwestern tip of England, they were shown a poignant project in the workshop. Locals are working on the refurbishment of the Kiwi, a 14-ft sailing dinghy that was presented to the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip as a wedding gift from the Royal New Zealand Navy.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall tried their hand at the project — where William quipped, "If she sinks up here, we were never here, okay? You never saw us," according to a video shared on Twitter by Daily Express reporter Richard Palmer.

Kate Middleton and Prince William. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Cornwall titles are one of several royal names that Prince William and Princess Kate, who are more commonly known as the Prince and Princess of Wales, now have.

Kate Middleton and Prince William. Hugh Hastings/Getty Images

The royals also still retain their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, granted to them by Queen Elizabeth on their 2011 wedding day, as well as a title for Scotland (Streathern) and one for Northern Ireland (Baron and Baroness Carrickfergus).