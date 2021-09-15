Kate Middleton Steps Out for First Public Outing of Fall to Thank Heroes of Afghanistan Evacuation
The Duchess of Cambridge visited an air base which welcomed hundreds of evacuees to the U.K. last month
Kate Middleton stepped out on Wednesday to thank some of the heroes who helped thousands of people flee Afghanistan last month.
The Duchess of Cambridge made her first outing since her long summer break from public duties to visit an airbase where she met members of the armed forces and civilians and volunteers who had taken part in the mammoth humanitarian effort to evacuate and help resettle people from Afghanistan.
Kate arrived at the base, which is about 80 miles north west of London, by helicopter before being driven to the hangar where the volunteers and service personnel were gathered.
Providing an impressive backdrop to her arrival was one of the huge C17 Globemaster transporter planes that helped with the airlift.
Around 850 of the 15,000 evacuees taken out of Kabul airport by the British in two weeks in August arrived at RAF Brize Norton airbase. Kate, 39, spent time on Wednesday with RAF air crew and medics who supported evacuees at Kabul airport, and those who established a Repatriation Centre at the base. That involved providing essential supplies and support for those arriving into the U.K.
Evacuees were given food, clothing, children's toys, medical support, and childcare and sanitary products whilst their details were processed.
The full fleet of RAF transport aircraft from the RAF base flew around the clock to support the evacuation as well as bringing in urgent supplies of food and clothing. And that mission included a record flight for an Globemaster that took 439 passengers out of Kabul on a single flight.
Wednesday was the first time the Duchess of Cambridge has been seen in public for more than two months — when she attended the Wimbledon tennis championships final and the final of the European soccer championships with Prince William and Prince George on July 11.
At the weekend, she and William, both 39, and their children — George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — headed to the south east of France to celebrate her brother James Middleton's wedding to financial analyst Alizée Thevenet.
Kate's visit comes after it emerged that William stepped in to help ensure an Afghan army officer and his family were able to leave Kabul in the exodus. The prince is understood to have known the man — who has not been named — after training alongside him at Sandhurst Military Academy in 2006. And when he heard of the man's plight amid the anxious residents hoping to get to, and through, Kabul airport before the withdrawal of the American and allied forces, William moved to help, and his staff alerted the troops on the ground.