Kate Middleton Steps Out for First Public Outing of Fall to Thank Heroes of Afghanistan Evacuation

The Duchess of Cambridge visited an air base which welcomed hundreds of evacuees to the U.K. last month

Kate Middleton stepped out on Wednesday to thank some of the heroes who helped thousands of people flee Afghanistan last month.

The Duchess of Cambridge made her first outing since her long summer break from public duties to visit an airbase where she met members of the armed forces and civilians and volunteers who had taken part in the mammoth humanitarian effort to evacuate and help resettle people from Afghanistan.

Kate arrived at the base, which is about 80 miles north west of London, by helicopter before being driven to the hangar where the volunteers and service personnel were gathered.

Providing an impressive backdrop to her arrival was one of the huge C17 Globemaster transporter planes that helped with the airlift.

Around 850 of the 15,000 evacuees taken out of Kabul airport by the British in two weeks in August arrived at RAF Brize Norton airbase. Kate, 39, spent time on Wednesday with RAF air crew and medics who supported evacuees at Kabul airport, and those who established a Repatriation Centre at the base. That involved providing essential supplies and support for those arriving into the U.K.

Evacuees were given food, clothing, children's toys, medical support, and childcare and sanitary products whilst their details were processed.

The full fleet of RAF transport aircraft from the RAF base flew around the clock to support the evacuation as well as bringing in urgent supplies of food and clothing. And that mission included a record flight for an Globemaster that took 439 passengers out of Kabul on a single flight.

