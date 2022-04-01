When it comes to looking chic in the sunshine, the royals have got it covered!

All About Kate Middleton's Sunglasses That Sold Out Within 24 Hours: 'She Looked Beautiful,' Says Founder

Kate Middleton knows how to look cool in her shades.

On her recent tour of the Caribbean with Prince William, Kate wore a total of 17 outfits over eight days, but just two pairs of sunglasses. One of which was a new style from the independent British eyewear brand Finlay, which is quickly becoming a royal favorite.

"It was so lovely to see Kate wearing our Henrietta sunglasses — she looked beautiful," co-founder of the brand, David Lochhead, tells PEOPLE, adding: "As a British brand, it's wonderful to see some of the most recognizable members of the royal family choose to wear our designs."

Kate opted for the classic cat-eye shape in light tortoise for her penultimate outfit choice during the Caribbean tour. Handmade from luxury Italian Mazzucchelli acetate and fitted with Zeiss lenses for full UVA/UVA protection, the $225 style sold out in less than 24 hours after the royal wore them on the couple's last day in The Bahamas. Teamed with a pink midi-dress from vintage-inspired British brand Rixo, Kate accessorized her look with neutral espadrille wedges and gold earrings by local jeweler Nadia Campbell.

Kate Middleton Credit: Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

"Henrietta is one of our more sophisticated shapes, it's a cat-eye silhouette and its squared, upswept corners make this a stylish and versatile statement sunglass that can easily be dressed up or dressed down. It's perfect for all occasions and suits a wide variety of face shapes," says the co-founder, who confirms the style will be restocked in June.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are seen at Daystar Evangelical Church on March 26, 2022 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

Founded in 2012 by Lochhead and three of his friends, the brand is fast becoming a go-to label for the royals. Meghan Markle owns several pairs of their sunglasses, including the same Henrietta style as Kate (but in black), in addition to a pair of the brand's Percy sunglasses, which she wore to the Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017.

Henrietta sunglasses Finlay Henrietta sunglasses as worn by Kate Middleton | Credit: Finlay

Pippa Middleton and Zara Tindall are also fans, while Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank wore a pair of their eyeglasses on his wedding day to see his bride more clearly as she walked down the aisle.

Royals sunglasses Meghan Markle wearing Henrietta sunglasses | Credit: Karwai Tang/Getty

Designed in their Soho studio by co-founder and creative director Dane Butler, but handmade in the Italian Alps, the brand was conceived after they realized there was a gap in the eyewear market for sunglasses that allowed the wearer to show off their personality.

Royals sunglasses Pippa Middleton wearing Finlay sunglasses | Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

"Every piece of clothing and every accessory we choose communicates something about us and we were confused and intrigued that so little effort would go into selecting the one accessory that sits on your face. So we started designing frames with added flair both in terms of shape and color," says Butler.