Kate Middleton's Favorite Jewelers Celebrate the Coronation With Limited-Edition Collections

With historic scepters, crowns and rings, King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation will feature a dazzling selection of the famous Crown Jewels.

While the originals are being dusted off ready for the May 6 ceremony, royal jewelers are celebrating the historic moment with their own limited-edition pieces.

One such jeweler is Annoushka, whose royal customers include Kate Middleton (the diamond eternity band she wears daily is from the eponymous brand as are her favorite pearl earrings) and celebrities such as Rihanna. The British jewelry brand has launched a bejeweled charm fitting for the occasion, a miniature St. Edwards Crown charm, the 17th-century crown with which King Charles will be crowned.

The 18-karat yellow and white gold charm — which features a carved amethyst to represent the crown's purple cap in addition to emeralds, sapphires, rubies and diamonds — has a hidden locket compartment that opens up for a special momento.

Annoushka's coronation charm of St Edward's Crown. Annoushka

"I strongly believe that charms should hold meaning and sentiment and should mark a special moment, and I can't think of a better moment to distill as a tiny, intricate charm than the coronation," Ducas tells PEOPLE.

Each crown (of which there are only 100) is numbered, engraved with the date of the coronation and stamped with the official Coronation Hallmark.

Alex Monroe has designed a special piece incorporating charms too. Revisiting his designs from a 2015 collaboration with the Royal Collections Trust, Monroe's coronation-themed bracelet features five regal charms. Among them: a royal carriage, a rose crest, a bumblebee, a crown and a celebratory pint of beer.

"A few years ago, the palace asked me to design a collection of jewelry and, of course, I needed an 'all-access' pass. I had a wonderful few weeks wandering around the palace and gardens sketching away to my heart's content," says the jeweler, who also counts the Princess of Wales as a customer.

Alex Monroe's coronation bracelet. Alex Monroe

Kiki McDonough is marking the occasion with a specially designed pair of 18-karat white gold and diamond earrings with a matching sautoir necklace.

The design of the necklace is steeped in history as sautoir necklaces, which originated in France in the 18th century, were soon adopted by the British aristocracy and of course, the royals (Queen Camilla has several).

Kate owns numerous pieces from McDonough and is a huge fan of her signature bright jeweled earrings.

Kiki McDonough

Another go-to for Kate is the high street brand LK Bennett, who have put a coronation-themed spin on a pair of their earrings too.

The Royal Crystal earrings feature a pearl embellished orb and a green crystal stud with a pearl drop to complete the look. Princess Kate was previously such a fan of their nude platform heels, they continually sold out.

LK Bennett's coronation earrings. LK Bennett

And if all these sparking royal-themed jewels need a home, look no further than Asprey's purple limited-edition jewelry box.

Asprey's coronation jewelry box. Asprey

Made from the softest goatskin, it features the official coronation emblem and comes in two sizes. The heritage brand is not only a Royal Warrant holder but their jewels have been worn by numerous royal women including Princess Kate, who wore their Daisy Heritage collection in Ireland in 2020.