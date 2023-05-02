Kate Middleton's Family May Attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation

Kate Middleton's sister Pippa, brother James and parents Carole and Michael have reportedly received an invitation to the May 6 crowning ceremony

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on May 2, 2023 02:15 PM
Michael and Carole Middleton, James Matthews, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton arrive ahead of the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel
Photo: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton's family could be in attendance at the royal coronation this week.

The Princess of Wales' sister Pippa Middleton, brother James Middleton and parents Carole and Michael Middleton have all reportedly received an invitation to King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony on May 6, the Daily Mail reports.

A representative for Pippa and her husband James Matthews said they had no comment when contacted by PEOPLE.

The Middletons are certainly not strangers to royal events. Pippa, 39, James, 36, Carole, 68, and Michael, 73, were all in attendance at the christenings of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, while Pippa's husband James, 47, also attended Louis' christening and posed as part of the official christening portraits back in 2018.

The Middletons also attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in May 2018.

Carole, Michael, James and Philippa Middleton depart the Goring Hotel in London
Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton, James Middleton and Pippa Matthews. Ian Gavan/GP/Getty Images

Last month, it was revealed that Sarah Ferguson will not be among the 2,200 guests in attendance at the coronation.

The Duchess of York, 63, previously said that she didn't expect to be at the coronation while appearing on the ITV talk show Loose Women.

"I personally will be having a little tearoom and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that's what I'm going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy," she said on April 5.

"I also love to watch it on the telly because you hear a lot on the telly. The commentators are always good. And then all the family come back."

"Because, remember, I am divorced from him," Sarah continued, referencing her relationship with ex-husband Prince Andrew, with whom she shares daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

"I don't expect — you can't have it both ways. You can't be divorced and then say, 'I want this.' You're in or you're out."

The Princess of Wales Visits The Baby Bank
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The service at Westminster Abbey will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, in line with nearly a thousand years of tradition.

"The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," Buckingham Palace said in a statement released in October.

And while Fergie may have missed out on the royal invite, on Monday Buckingham Palace confirmed that a number of starry guests will be heading to London for the historic event.

British TV hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly — who are Goodwill Ambassadors of King Charles' charity The Prince's Trust — have received an invite, along with singer Lionel Richie, who is also performing at the Coronation Concert the following day.

