Everything You Need to Copy Kate Middleton’s Chic Fall Style

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived in Pakistan to kick off their five day royal tour. Kate looked elegant in an aqua blue bespoke flowing top and fitted pants by Catherine Walker, which she paired with nude pumps and a matching clutch.
Get the Look!
Ibtom Castle Evening Long Maxi Gradient Ombre Dress, $11.85–$30.25; amazon.com
Alice + Olivia Joleen Pleated Midi Dress, $485; bloomingdales.com
Porridge Marcienne Maxi Dress, $180; anthropologie.com
Rachel Parcell Tiered Long Sleeve Maxi Dress, $83.40 (orig. $139); nordstrom.com
The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Natural History Museum in London to learn how the Angela Marmont Centre for U.K. Biodiversity is helping to protect wildlife in the U.K. For the occasion, Kate wore a plum-colored sweater with scallop detail, olive green culottes, and carried a gorgeous dark purple Chanel bag.
Get the Look!
Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Crewneck Sweater, $19.50–$24; amazon.com
Ted Baker Frill Trim Sweater, $139; nordstrom.com
J.Crew Crewneck Sweater in Super Soft Yarn, $79.50; nordstrom.com
Uniqlo Extra Fine Merino Crew Neck Sweater, $39.90; uniqlo.com
ASOS Design Tailored Clean Culottes, $40; asos.com
Vero Moda Wide Leg Pants, $26 (orig. $65); asos.com
Anthropologie Jamey Knit Wide Leg Pants, $98; anthropologie.com
Line & Dot Poppy Pants, $99; revolve.com
Kate Middleton and Prince William visited the Aga Khan Centre in London before kicking off their royal tour in Pakistan. Kate wore a flowing emerald green and teal midi dress from ARossGirl x Soler with green pumps and a matching green clutch.
Get the Look!
All In Favor Sweetheart Neck Satin Wrap Dress, $59; nordstrom.com
Maggie London Metallic Stripe Clip Ruffle Dress, $84 (orig. $168); zappos.com
PattyBoutik V Neck Faux Wrap Long Sleeve Knit Dress, $39.99; amazon.com
KOH KOH V-Neck 3/4 Sleeve Semi Formal Wrap Flowy Knee Length Midi Dress, $29.95; amazon.com
Lark & Ro Women’s Classic Long Sleeve Wrap Dress, $39; amazon.com
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the naming ceremony of the U.K.’s new polar research ship, the RRS Sir David Attenborough, in Birkenhead. Kate wore her beloved light blue coat dress by Alexander McQueen, black pumps, and a black clutch.
Get the Look!
Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Long Wool Blend Trench Coat, $249; nordstrom.com
Allegra K Long Jacket Notched Lapel Double Breasted Trench Coat, $65.99–$68.99; amazon.com
APTRO Winter Wool Coats Long Peacoat Double Breasted Dress Coat Jacket, $95.99; amazon.com
Vero Moda Trench Coat, $115; asos.com
Calvin Klein Single-Breasted Button Front Coat, $268; bloomingdales.com