Everything You Need to Copy Kate Middleton’s Chic Fall Style

Here’s how to steal the Duchess of Cambridge’s fall style for less
By Kami Phillips
October 14, 2019 05:02 PM

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived in Pakistan to kick off their five day royal tour. Kate looked elegant in an aqua blue bespoke flowing top and fitted pants by Catherine Walker, which she paired with nude pumps and a matching clutch.

Get the Look!

Ibtom Castle Evening Long Maxi Gradient Ombre Dress, $11.85–$30.25; amazon.com

Alice + Olivia Joleen Pleated Midi Dress, $485; bloomingdales.com

Porridge Marcienne Maxi Dress, $180; anthropologie.com

Rachel Parcell Tiered Long Sleeve Maxi Dress, $83.40 (orig. $139); nordstrom.com

Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Natural History Museum in London to learn how the Angela Marmont Centre for U.K. Biodiversity is helping to protect wildlife in the U.K. For the occasion, Kate wore a plum-colored sweater with scallop detail, olive green culottes, and carried a gorgeous dark purple Chanel bag.

Get the Look!

Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Crewneck Sweater, $19.50–$24; amazon.com

Ted Baker Frill Trim Sweater, $139; nordstrom.com

J.Crew Crewneck Sweater in Super Soft Yarn, $79.50; nordstrom.com

Uniqlo Extra Fine Merino Crew Neck Sweater, $39.90; uniqlo.com

ASOS Design Tailored Clean Culottes, $40; asos.com

Vero Moda Wide Leg Pants, $26 (orig. $65); asos.com

Anthropologie Jamey Knit Wide Leg Pants, $98; anthropologie.com

Line & Dot Poppy Pants, $99; revolve.com

PA Wire/PA Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William visited the Aga Khan Centre in London before kicking off their royal tour in Pakistan. Kate wore a flowing emerald green and teal midi dress from ARossGirl x Soler with green pumps and a matching green clutch.

Get the Look!

All In Favor Sweetheart Neck Satin Wrap Dress, $59; nordstrom.com

Maggie London Metallic Stripe Clip Ruffle Dress, $84 (orig. $168); zappos.com

PattyBoutik V Neck Faux Wrap Long Sleeve Knit Dress, $39.99; amazon.com

KOH KOH V-Neck 3/4 Sleeve Semi Formal Wrap Flowy Knee Length Midi Dress, $29.95; amazon.com

Lark & Ro Women’s Classic Long Sleeve Wrap Dress, $39; amazon.com

James Veysey/Shutterstock

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the naming ceremony of the U.K.’s new polar research ship, the RRS Sir David Attenborough, in Birkenhead. Kate wore her beloved light blue coat dress by Alexander McQueen, black pumps, and a black clutch.

Get the Look!

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Long Wool Blend Trench Coat, $249; nordstrom.com

Allegra K Long Jacket Notched Lapel Double Breasted Trench Coat, $65.99–$68.99; amazon.com

APTRO Winter Wool Coats Long Peacoat Double Breasted Dress Coat Jacket, $95.99; amazon.com

Vero Moda Trench Coat, $115; asos.com

Calvin Klein Single-Breasted Button Front Coat, $268; bloomingdales.com

