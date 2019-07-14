See Kate Middleton's Many Facial Expressions During Epic Five-Set Wimbledon Men's Finals Match

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty (3)

Kate Middleton couldn’t contain her excitement during Sunday’s epic Wimbledon Men’s Final!

On Sunday, the royal mom of three returned to the tennis tournament for the third time this year, this time with husband Prince William to watch the Gentlemen’s Singles Final as Roger Federer took on Novak Djokovic.

Kate, who wore a light blue dress by Emilia Wickstead, and William watched the match from the Royal Box with Wimbledon chairman Philip Brook and his wife, as well as many other royals.

Ahead of the match, the royal couple met with several senior figures from the All England Lawn Tennis Club, which Kate is a patron of.

During the intense final, which became the longest Wimbledon singles match in history, Kate was spotted reacting to many moments throughout the match, from excitement, shock, joy and fear.

RELATED: Novak Djokovic Defeats Roger Federer in Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty

Djokovic won his 16th Grand Slam title, defeating Federer after five sets on Centre Court. Federer has lost in the Wimbledon final four times, three to Djokovic.

Djokovic and Federer alternated victories through the first four sets in an impressive and historic set, as for the first time ever, the Men’s singles final ended with a 12-12 fifth set tiebreak.

In the end, Djokovic triumphed, winning 7 points to 3.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Returns to Wimbledon (for a Third Time!) for a Daytime Date with Prince William

Image zoom

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Middleton Surprises Wimbledon Fans — and Not in the Royal Box!

At the end of the match, Kate presented the trophy to Djokovic on Centre Court, her first time doing so.

Ahead of the final on Wimbledon Morning Coffee, a show released on the famed tennis tournament’s Twitter page to recap the previous day’s events, the hosts chatted about Middleton‘s outing to watch a few matches.

The royal mom of three sat with British tennis player Katie Boulter and retired British star athlete Anne Keothavong, who told the host they talked about Prince George’s interest in the sport.

Kate reportedly shared that George’s favorite player is Federer — and the 5-year-old has even played tennis with the sports star.