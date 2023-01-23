Royals Kate Middleton's Royal Style: Every Outfit Worn by the Princess of Wales in 2023...So Far From sweater dresses to power suits, the Princess of Wales is off to a fashionable start to the new year By Stephanie Petit Stephanie Petit Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 23, 2023 03:07 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 04 Jan. 19 Kate Middleton. John Phillips/Getty Images Kate Middleton wore her burgundy Roland Mouret suit (a rewear from her visit to Boston in Dec. 2022) over a white top and simple accessories to welcome the England Wheelchair Rugby League team for a reception at Hampton Court Palace. 02 of 04 Jan. 18 Kate Middleton. JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images The Princess of Wales visited the Foxcubs Nursery in Luton solo as part of her early years work wearing a Gabriela Hearst top and skirt set in a bold orange hue. She also sported a camel wool coat with Gianvito Rossi boots, a Stuart Weitzman clutch and Kiki McDonough earrings. 03 of 04 Jan. 18 Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images Inside the nursery, Kate removed her coat, giving a better look at the sweater and skirt set, which she paired with a belt. 04 of 04 Jan. 12 Prince William and Kate Middleton. PA Images/INSTARimages.com Princess Kate joined her husband, Prince William, for their first official royal engagement of 2023 on Jan. 12. They began the day at the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital, coordinating in navy and green ensembles — Kate sporting a navy sweater dress topped with a tartan jacket by Holland Cooper. She complete the ensemble with her Gianvito Rossi pumps and her Mulberry bag.