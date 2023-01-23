Kate Middleton's Royal Style: Every Outfit Worn by the Princess of Wales in 2023...So Far

01 of 04 Jan. 19 Kate Middleton. John Phillips/Getty Images Kate Middleton wore her burgundy Roland Mouret suit (a rewear from her visit to Boston in Dec. 2022) over a white top and simple accessories to welcome the England Wheelchair Rugby League team for a reception at Hampton Court Palace.

02 of 04 Jan. 18 Kate Middleton. JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images The Princess of Wales visited the Foxcubs Nursery in Luton solo as part of her early years work wearing a Gabriela Hearst top and skirt set in a bold orange hue. She also sported a camel wool coat with Gianvito Rossi boots, a Stuart Weitzman clutch and Kiki McDonough earrings.

03 of 04 Jan. 18 Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images Inside the nursery, Kate removed her coat, giving a better look at the sweater and skirt set, which she paired with a belt.