Kate Middleton Surprises with a Bold Nail Polish Shade for Easter Outing with the Royal Family

The Princess of Wales' bright red manicure was a fashion first, as she usually sticks to neutral hues

Published on April 10, 2023 10:46 AM
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England.
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty (2)

Kate Middleton nailed her Easter look with an unexpected manicure!

Princess Kate, 41, stepped out for church on Easter Sunday with other members of the royal family, an event debut for her and Prince William as the Prince and Princess of Wales. It was also 4-year-old Prince Louis' first time tagging along for the holiday outing, where he walked in step with older siblings Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7.

The Wales family coordinated in blue for the church service, where Kate's bold red manicure was a style surprise. Kate usually wears neutral hues or no polish at all, and the bright red was a fresh pop of color against her royal blue clutch that matched her ensemble.

Queen Elizabeth may have been famous for her bright outfits (so she could be spotted in a crowd!), but she favored neutral nails and was long linked with Essie's "Ballet Slippers" shade. She first became associated with the sheer pink polish in 1989, when her hair stylist wrote to founder Essie Weingarten and called it "the only color Her Majesty would wear," the brand website states.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales attend the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Prince Louis and Kate Middleton. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Though it's an unofficial rule, it is widely known that Queen Elizabeth found colorful nail polish distracting. Bright hues are not banned for the royals, but nude colors are a more practical choice for official engagements. Although Princess Kate has occasionally glammed up her toes with a bright pedicure, her bold manicure moment marked a fashion first in public.

A few months after she married into the royal family, Meghan Markle shook up the unspoken style guide and wore black nail polish for a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards in December 2018. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was pregnant with Prince Archie, now 3, and came out on stage to present her wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller with the British Womenswear Designer of the Year award. Meghan's black nails matched her one-shoulder gown of the same shade.

The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski - Show
Meghan Markle. Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images)

As the countdown continues to the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla on May 6, it remains unclear if Meghan and Prince Harry will travel to the U.K. for the historic service.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have resided in Meghan's home state of California since 2020 after stepping back as senior members of the royal family, have been invited to the event at Westminster Abbey.

In March, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said the couple "received email correspondence" regarding King Charles' coronation.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Karwai Tang/WireImage

"I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," the statement said.

