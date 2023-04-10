Kate Middleton Surprises with a Bold Nail Polish Shade for Easter Outing with the Royal Family

Kate Middleton nailed her Easter look with an unexpected manicure!

Princess Kate, 41, stepped out for church on Easter Sunday with other members of the royal family, an event debut for her and Prince William as the Prince and Princess of Wales. It was also 4-year-old Prince Louis' first time tagging along for the holiday outing, where he walked in step with older siblings Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7.

The Wales family coordinated in blue for the church service, where Kate's bold red manicure was a style surprise. Kate usually wears neutral hues or no polish at all, and the bright red was a fresh pop of color against her royal blue clutch that matched her ensemble.

Queen Elizabeth may have been famous for her bright outfits (so she could be spotted in a crowd!), but she favored neutral nails and was long linked with Essie's "Ballet Slippers" shade. She first became associated with the sheer pink polish in 1989, when her hair stylist wrote to founder Essie Weingarten and called it "the only color Her Majesty would wear," the brand website states.

Prince Louis and Kate Middleton. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Though it's an unofficial rule, it is widely known that Queen Elizabeth found colorful nail polish distracting. Bright hues are not banned for the royals, but nude colors are a more practical choice for official engagements. Although Princess Kate has occasionally glammed up her toes with a bright pedicure, her bold manicure moment marked a fashion first in public.

A few months after she married into the royal family, Meghan Markle shook up the unspoken style guide and wore black nail polish for a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards in December 2018. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was pregnant with Prince Archie, now 3, and came out on stage to present her wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller with the British Womenswear Designer of the Year award. Meghan's black nails matched her one-shoulder gown of the same shade.

Meghan Markle. Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images)

As the countdown continues to the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla on May 6, it remains unclear if Meghan and Prince Harry will travel to the U.K. for the historic service.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have resided in Meghan's home state of California since 2020 after stepping back as senior members of the royal family, have been invited to the event at Westminster Abbey.

In March, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said the couple "received email correspondence" regarding King Charles' coronation.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," the statement said.