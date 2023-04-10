Kate Middleton Continues Easter Tradition of Recycling Old Outfits — See This Year's Update

01 of 08 2023 Prince Louis and Kate Middleton. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Happy Easter, Kate Middleton! The Princess of Wales, 41, popped in a royal blue Catherine Walker & Co coat dress for the walk to church at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Sunday with her family. She first wore the coat dress to the 2022 Commonwealth Day Service and completed the Easter rewear with a favorite Lock & Co pillbox hat in royal blue with a clutch of the same shade and nude heels. In a true style surprise, she also rocked a bright red manicure for a bolder look than her usual neutrals.

02 of 08 2022 Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte. Antony Jones/GC Images Princess Kate again wore blue for Easter in 2022, the first year the royal family came together for the holiday church outing in two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The royal mom recycled a pale blue coat dress by Emilia Wickstead that she first sported during a solo trip to Luxembourg in 2017. She accessorized with a blue headband, plus a clutch and heels that matched her dress.

03 of 08 2019 Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage Kate was all smiles for the walk to St. George's Chapel with Prince William in 2019, stepping out in a dove gray coat dress by Alexander McQueen, the label behind her royal wedding dress, and Jane Taylor hat with ribbon detail. The feminine combination was familiar, as she first wore the coat dress and hat for Easter in 2014. Kate, who was then known as the Duchess of Cambridge, completed the look with a pale gray clutch and heels for the outfit's second spin.

04 of 08 2018 Karwai Tang/WireImage Before she initiated the tradition of wearing blue on Easter, Kate reached for a brown Catherine Walker coat dress for the holiday in 2018. She was nine months pregnant with Prince Louis at the time and previously wore the coat dress on St. Patrick's Day in 2015, just a few weeks before Princess Charlotte was born. Princess Kate wore the same brown pillbox hat with bow for the maternity fashion moments and refreshed the look with a nude clutch and heels in 2018.

05 of 08 2017 Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty Kate looked classic in a cream Catherine Walker coat dress and satin hat, plus matching clutch and pumps on Easter in 2017. She first wore the timeless style during her royal tour of Canada with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2015. Kate made the royal rewear more formal by adding the hat and sweeping her hair into a chignon.

06 of 08 How to Greet the Queen Kate curtsies to the Queen. Samir Hussein/WireImage In a total princess moment, Duchess of Cambridge greeted Queen Elizabeth with a picture-perfect curtsy.

07 of 08 2017 Brendon Thorne/Getty Princess Kate and Prince William spent Easter aboard in 2014, as the holiday fell during their royal tour of Australia with baby Prince George. The new mom was elegant in the dove gray number by Alexander McQueen, topping the look off with the Jane Taylor ribbon hat and wearing her hair in a half-up knot that would become a style signature.