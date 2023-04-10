Kate Middleton Continues Easter Tradition of Recycling Old Outfits — See This Year's Update

The Princess of Wales manages to make something already in her closet look fresh on Easter Sunday each spring – look back at all her royal rewears 

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 10, 2023 01:49 PM
01 of 08

2023

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales attend the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Prince Louis and Kate Middleton. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Happy Easter, Kate Middleton! The Princess of Wales, 41, popped in a royal blue Catherine Walker & Co coat dress for the walk to church at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Sunday with her family.

She first wore the coat dress to the 2022 Commonwealth Day Service and completed the Easter rewear with a favorite Lock & Co pillbox hat in royal blue with a clutch of the same shade and nude heels. In a true style surprise, she also rocked a bright red manicure for a bolder look than her usual neutrals.

02 of 08

2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton St. George's Chapel Easter Service
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte. Antony Jones/GC Images

Princess Kate again wore blue for Easter in 2022, the first year the royal family came together for the holiday church outing in two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal mom recycled a pale blue coat dress by Emilia Wickstead that she first sported during a solo trip to Luxembourg in 2017. She accessorized with a blue headband, plus a clutch and heels that matched her dress.

03 of 08

2019

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel on April 21, 2019 in Windsor, England.
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate was all smiles for the walk to St. George's Chapel with Prince William in 2019, stepping out in a dove gray coat dress by Alexander McQueen, the label behind her royal wedding dress, and Jane Taylor hat with ribbon detail. The feminine combination was familiar, as she first wore the coat dress and hat for Easter in 2014.

Kate, who was then known as the Duchess of Cambridge, completed the look with a pale gray clutch and heels for the outfit's second spin.

04 of 08

2018

royals-g
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Before she initiated the tradition of wearing blue on Easter, Kate reached for a brown Catherine Walker coat dress for the holiday in 2018. She was nine months pregnant with Prince Louis at the time and previously wore the coat dress on St. Patrick's Day in 2015, just a few weeks before Princess Charlotte was born.

Princess Kate wore the same brown pillbox hat with bow for the maternity fashion moments and refreshed the look with a nude clutch and heels in 2018.

05 of 08

2017

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Easter Day service at St George's Chapel on April 16, 2017 in Windsor, England.
Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty

Kate looked classic in a cream Catherine Walker coat dress and satin hat, plus matching clutch and pumps on Easter in 2017. She first wore the timeless style during her royal tour of Canada with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2015.

Kate made the royal rewear more formal by adding the hat and sweeping her hair into a chignon.

06 of 08

How to Greet the Queen

Royals Easter photos
Kate curtsies to the Queen. Samir Hussein/WireImage

In a total princess moment, Duchess of Cambridge greeted Queen Elizabeth with a picture-perfect curtsy.

07 of 08

2017

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave St Andrew's Cathedral following a Easter Sunday Service on April 20, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge.
Brendon Thorne/Getty

Princess Kate and Prince William spent Easter aboard in 2014, as the holiday fell during their royal tour of Australia with baby Prince George.

The new mom was elegant in the dove gray number by Alexander McQueen, topping the look off with the Jane Taylor ribbon hat and wearing her hair in a half-up knot that would become a style signature.

08 of 08

Timeless Style

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge greets members of the cathedral choir following Easter Sunday Service at St Andrews Cathedral on April 20, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge
Lisa Maree Williams - Pool/Getty

Happy Easter, Princess Kate!

Related Articles
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (2L), Britain's Prince George of Wales (L), Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (R), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales (C) and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales arrive for the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP) (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William Bring 3 Children to Easter Church Outing — All Coordinated in Blue!
Catherine, Princess of Wales ; Camilla, Queen Consort attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Color-Coordinate in Blue Ensembles for Royal Easter Outing
Catherine, Princess of Wales (wearing the traditional St David's Day leek and her diamond leek brooch) attends the St David's Day Parade; Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales, attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023; Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives to visit Windsor Foodshare
Kate Middleton's Royal Style: Every Outfit Worn by the Princess of Wales in 2023...So Far
Prince William and Kate Middleton St. George's Chapel Easter Service
Royal Easter Through the Years — See Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and More
The Duchess of Cambridge attending the EE British Academy Film Awards; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends the EE British Academy Film Awards; Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023
Kate Middleton's Best BAFTA Style: All About the Gowns and Glittering Jewels
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Best Fashion Moments of All Time
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend 'Rippa Rugby' in the Forstyth Barr Stadium on day 7 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 13, 2014 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship Timeline
princess charlotte style
Princess Charlotte's Adorable Style Hasn't Changed Since She Was a Toddler!
Princess Diana At The Cannes Film Festival; Princess Diana (1961 - 1997) arriving at the Serpentine Gallery
Princess Diana's Most Glamorous Looks of All Time
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England.
Kate Middleton Surprises with a Bold Nail Polish Shade for Easter Outing with the Royal Family
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 09, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Prince Louis Makes His Easter Debut Alongside the Royal Family — Wearing a Tie with His Shorts!
Princess Diana
Princess Diana's Best Fashion Moments of All Time
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales depart the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt - WPA Pool/ Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Easter Plans Revealed
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
King Charles and Queen Camilla Mark First Easter Since Queen's Death on Their Wedding Anniversary
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Hold Hands at Royal Easter Outing Ahead of Welcoming Second Child
queen elizabeth
Inside the Royal Family's First Easter Without Queen Elizabeth: Her Faith Meant 'So Much to Her'