How Kate Middleton's New Earrings Were a Nod to Female Empowerment During Maternity Unit Visit

Kate Middleton sent a message of female empowerment during her latest outing — with a little help from Greek mythology.

Stepping out in a radiant yellow dress and diamond earrings to visit a hospital's maternity unit in Surrey on Wednesday, the Princess of Wales wore a pair of evenings from the British jewelry brand Emily Mortimer inspired by the Greek "Queen of the Gods" and female empowerment.

"I'm incredibly proud. She's incredibly stylish, and it's an absolute dream come true to see her wearing my earrings," Emily Foskett, founder of the jewelry brand, tells PEOPLE, adding that the earrings are part of a collection that was inspired by "femininity and empowerment."

The White Gold and Diamond Pear Detachable Drops, which retail for approximately $895, are part of the British jeweler's Hera collection, which she designed three years ago.

Named after the goddess of marriage, women and fertility, Hera was said to be a protector of women during childbirth, a clear nod to Kate's outing at the specialized maternity unit.

Kate Middleton at the Royal Surrey County Hospital. Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty

During her time at the Royal Surrey County Hospital, the royal mother of three met staff from the maternity unit's Jasmine Team, which helps the one in five women affected by mental health illnesses during pregnancy and the postnatal period.

Kate, 40, also met a mother who has benefited from the support of the hospital's Special Baby Care Unit, sweetly cuddling with a baby girl named Bianca.

Kate Middleton cradles a newborn at Royal Surrey County Hospital. Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Along with the symbolic diamond drop earrings, Kate shone brightly in a yellow belted dress from Karen Millen paired with a navy suede clutch and matching navy stiletto heels.

"The earrings looked great with what she was wearing so I'm just thrilled," says Foskett, who founded her company seven years ago and also counts Kate's mom, Carole Middleton, and sister, Pippa Middleton, as customers.

Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

During the mourning period after the death of Queen Elizabeth, Kate chose her jewelry very carefully, paying homage not only to her husband's beloved grandmother but also to Princess Diana by opting to wear only diamonds and pearls. The royal tradition started back in the 19th century by Queen Victoria.

The visit to the maternity unit was part of Princess Kate's ongoing passion and learning surrounding the issue of early childhood development and mental health. In 2021, she launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which aims to aid awareness of the importance of early years experiences in shaping society.