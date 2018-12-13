Surprise! Kate Middleton Shocked Tourists by Casually Driving Herself into Buckingham Palace

Future queen in the driver’s seat!

A video captured by Instagram user melissagrflx and shared Wednesday shows Kate Middleton, 36, behind the wheel of a car as she pulls up to the iconic Buckingham Palace gates. Wearing a cream top with long sleeves and her hair loose, she waved to the crowd as she made her way inside, trailed closely by another car.

“At Buckingham Palace. 🇬🇧” the royal fan captioned her post, which included the video of Kate among her own shots in front of the Queen’s official London residence. “When you’re so lucky and get a shot of Kate Middleton right when she gets to the Palace. 😅”

Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty

While it’s common for Princess Kate to be chauffeured by a driver, especially for public outings, she and other members of the royal family often get behind the wheel themselves.

Queen Elizabeth often takes the driver’s seat, including when Kate’s family visited Balmoral. And after presenting Prince George to the world, Prince William drove his wife and new son home from the hospital — with thousands gathered on the streets to watch them go.

Queen Elizabeth and Carole Middleton Kent Media/REX/Shutterstock

Prince William CARL COURT/AFP/Getty

Even when Kate does have a driver, she’s happy to help out – like shutting the car door for herself when it’s convenient.

The mother of three returned to her royal duties following maternity leave in October when she visited a school that provides outdoor activity facilities in London. Upon her arrival, a man opened her car door. She stepped out and placed her hand on the door, appearing to start to close it. While the man seemed to finish shutting the door, Kate’s down-to-earth attempt was enough for royal fans to notice – though it’s hardly the first time she’s pulled the move.

Kate Middleton Peter Nicholls/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle, 37, garnered praise when she shut her car door shortly before as she arrived at the Royal Academy of Art in London to view the art exhibit “Oceania” in her first-ever solo outing.

“First time I’ve seen an on-duty princess shut her own car door…” wrote one Twitter user.

The Sun’s royal correspondent Emily Andrews added, “A princess who still takes the time to shut her car door. Well done Meghan!”