Kate Middleton and Her Sister Pippa Have the Best Summer Sundresses - Shop Their Style!

Britain's most stylish sisters have got the summer dress thing down. Shop 9 picks we think Kate and Pippa would totally approve of

Rachel Aschenbrand-Robinson
June 15, 2018 10:30 AM
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton-style/">Kate</a> and <a href="https://people.com/royals/how-to-get-pippa-middletons-stylish-and-sometimes-sporty-wardrobe/may-2018">Pippa Middleton</a> attend their fair share of fancy events, but right now it&#8217;s their summery, <a href="https://people.com/royals/kate-middleton-casual-prince-william-polo-match/">down-time looks</a> that have got our attention. From breezy cotton frocks to off-the-shoulder styles, the sisters&#8217; dress game is strong &mdash; and we want a piece of the action. Ahead, 9 elegant, effortless-feeling options that look like they came straight out of the <a href="https://people.com/royals/kate-middleton-spring-style/">Middletons&#8217;</a> closet. All you need is a wicker bag and espadrilles!</p>
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage; Splash News
<p><strong>Buy It! </strong>H&amp;M Off-the-Shoulder Dresss, $50; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=584956.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=27991&amp;RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.hm.com%2Fus%2Fproduct%2F11348%3Farticle%3D11348-A&amp;u1=POROYALSMiddletondressesRA">hm.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Wayf Clara Ruffled Botanical Print Wrap Dress, $108; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=465536.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=2425&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fwayf-clara-ruffled-botanical-print-wrap-dress%3FID%3D2981164%2526CategoryID%3D1006842&amp;u1=POROYALSMiddletondressesRA">bloomingdales.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> J.Crew Point Sur Embroidered Flutter-Sleeve Midi Dress, $138; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POROYALSMiddletondressesRA/https://www.jcrew.com/p/womens_category/dresses/day/point-sur-embroidered-fluttersleeve-midi-dress/J1495?color_name=white">jcrew.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> 1901 Off the Shoulder Contrast Stitch Dress, $99; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8158&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252F1901-off-the-shoulder-contrast-stitch-dress%252F4863681&amp;u1=POROYALSMiddletondressesRA">nordstrom.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Kate Spade New York Stripe Cotton Poplin Midi Dress, $131 (orig. $328), <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=554023.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=2174&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.&amp;RD_PARM2=saksfifthavenue.com%2Fmain%2FProductDetail.jsp%3F&amp;RD_PARM3=PRODUCT%253C%253Eprd_id%3D845524447196815%2526&amp;u1=POROYALSMiddletondressesRA">saksfifthavenue.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Ann Taylor Boho Floral Midi Dress, $128 (orig. $159); <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=483366.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=23012&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anntaylor.com%2Fboho-floral-midi-dress%2F457285%3FskuId%3D24860628%2526defaultColor%3D4471%2526catid%3Dcata000012&amp;u1=POROYALSMiddletondressesRA">anntaylor.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It! </strong>Treasure &amp; Bond Gingham Off the Shoulder Dress, $89; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Ftreasure-bond-gingham-off-the-shoulder-dress%252F4806677%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526breadcrumb%253DHome%25252FWomen%25252FClothing%25252FDresses%2526color%253Dblack%252520white%252520gingham&amp;u1=POROYALSMiddletondressesRA">nordstrom.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It! </strong>Michael Michael Kors Micro-Floral Ruffled Wrap Dress, $175; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=465536.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=2425&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fmichael-michael-kors-micro-floral-ruffled-wrap-dress%3FID%3D2969739%2526CategoryID%3D1006842&amp;u1=POROYALSMiddletondressesRA">bloomingdales.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Loft Beach Garden Off The Shoulder Shirtdress, $90; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=467158.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=23050&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.loft.com%2Floft-beach-garden-off-the-shoulder-shirtdress%2F459282%3FskuId%3D25277630%2526defaultColor%3D2222%2526catid%3Dcatl000048&amp;u1=POROYALSMiddletondressesRA">loft.com</a></p>
