Kate and Pippa Middleton attend their fair share of fancy events, but right now it’s their summery, down-time looks that have got our attention. From breezy cotton frocks to off-the-shoulder styles, the sisters’ dress game is strong — and we want a piece of the action. Ahead, 9 elegant, effortless-feeling options that look like they came straight out of the Middletons’ closet. All you need is a wicker bag and espadrilles!
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage; Splash News
Buy It! J.Crew Point Sur Embroidered Flutter-Sleeve Midi Dress, $138; jcrew.com
Buy It! 1901 Off the Shoulder Contrast Stitch Dress, $99; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Kate Spade New York Stripe Cotton Poplin Midi Dress, $131 (orig. $328), saksfifthavenue.com
Buy It! Ann Taylor Boho Floral Midi Dress, $128 (orig. $159); anntaylor.com
Buy It! Treasure & Bond Gingham Off the Shoulder Dress, $89; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Michael Michael Kors Micro-Floral Ruffled Wrap Dress, $175; bloomingdales.com
Buy It! Loft Beach Garden Off The Shoulder Shirtdress, $90; loft.com
1 of
10
Advertisement
1 of 10Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage; Splash News
Kate and Pippa Middleton attend their fair share of fancy events, but right now it’s their summery, down-time looks that have got our attention. From breezy cotton frocks to off-the-shoulder styles, the sisters’ dress game is strong — and we want a piece of the action. Ahead, 9 elegant, effortless-feeling options that look like they came straight out of the Middletons’ closet. All you need is a wicker bag and espadrilles!