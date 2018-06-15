Kate and Pippa Middleton attend their fair share of fancy events, but right now it’s their summery, down-time looks that have got our attention. From breezy cotton frocks to off-the-shoulder styles, the sisters’ dress game is strong — and we want a piece of the action. Ahead, 9 elegant, effortless-feeling options that look like they came straight out of the Middletons’ closet. All you need is a wicker bag and espadrilles!