Kate Middleton Dressed Prince Louis Just Like Diana Dressed Prince William at the Same Age

Prince Louis may be the spitting image of older sibling Prince George in two new pictures released by the royal family, but the baby’s outfit takes inspiration from his father!

When Prince William was around the same age as Louis, he posed for family portraits at Kensington Palace in 1983 with his mom, Princess Diana — who dressed him in an embroidered white-and-blue ensemble with a Peter Pan collar. For the photos shared to honor the 70th birthday of Prince Charles, 6-month-old Louis was dressed in the Carolina Boy Ceremony set from Spanish clothing company La Coqueta that closely resembled his father’s picture-ready outfit from decades earlier.

“Wishing The Prince of Wales the happiest of birthdays! 💙💙It is such an incredible surprise to see our Carlina set being worn by Prince Louis on such a special occasion,” the brand wrote on Instagram. The outfit retails for $94.

Chris Jackson/Clarence House/Getty

The new photos, taken in September by royal photographer Chris Jackson, mark the first image of Louis since his christening in July — and were snapped on the same occasion of the portrait spotted in the new BBC documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, that aired last week.

Louis, who was born April 23, is held by his mom, Kate Middleton, as 5-year-old George (in Amaia) sits on his grandpa Charles’s knee. Meanwhile, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appear to focus on something behind the camera.

A source tells PEOPLE that Prince William and Princess Kate (in Alessandra Rich) were instrumental in ensuring the date and time for the photo shoot worked for everyone. They had arranged for a quick session, but the family hung around for longer than planned, catching up to swap stories of their summers.

“They pulled out all the stops to make sure everyone was around to be able to do it,” says the source.

Photographer Jackson said in a statement he was “delighted” to be asked to take the images: “It was particularly special to capture such an informal and relaxed family portrait over a fun afternoon in the gardens of Clarence House.”