Why Kate Middleton Doesn’t Have a Cameo in the Queen’s New Documentary (and Meghan Markle Does)

With the newest member of the Windsor clan, Meghan Markle, taking a starring role on the new Queen of the World documentary, focus has turned to whether Kate Middleton will be featured in the film.

The answer is not much. The royal mom of three was on maternity leave after the birth of Prince Louis in April when a lot of the filming was conducted.

With the Commonwealth being the theme of the documentary — and the British meeting of the heads of government from the 53 nations, called CHOGM, in April a central element — she simply wasn’t taking part in functions with the family at that time.

“Kate was largely out of action during the main filming,” an insider with the documentary says. “CHOGM was a focal point and she was due to give birth any minute then.”

But, don’t despair, Princess Kate is seen — just not speaking directly to the camera or in conversation, as Meghan, Harry and William are.

“There is film of events and receptions which she attended, so you do see her,” the insider adds.

In a clip from the upcoming documentary, Meghan is seen viewing her wedding dress for the first time since her royal wedding. A huge smile crosses her face as she looks at her bridal outfit from top to bottom, then touches her veil, which features hand-embroidered flowers from each of the 53 counties in the Commonwealth.

The same production company that made the documentary, which airs on HBO on October 1, did secure the royal mom’s first major TV interview when she spoke for the documentary, Our Queen at 90 in 2016.

Queen of the World tells the story of Queen Elizabeth’s impact during her extraordinary and record-breaking reign, and airs on ITV1 in the U.K. in two parts, starting on September 25th and on HBO in the U.S. on October 1.