Kate Middleton Displays Family Photos in Latest Video — See the Sweet Snaps

The display included a darling photo of Prince George and Prince Charlotte that the Princess of Wales snapped herself

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on October 31, 2022 12:54 PM
Kate Middleton . Photo: Kensington Palace

Kate Middleton keeps reminders of her loved ones close.

The Princess of Wales, 40, released a new video on Sunday to kick off Addiction Awareness Week, which takes place from Sunday October 30 to Sunday November 7, as patron of The Forward Trust.

In the background of the video, three family photos were arranged on a table behind her along with some fresh flowers and a lamp. As seen in the clip, Princess Kate displayed framed pictures featuring her husband Prince William, also 40, and their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

The first shot came from Prince William and Kate's royal visit to Pakistan in October 2019. In the candid photo, they smile at each other while sporting traditional feathered headwear during a stop in the Kalash village.

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Further along the table was an adorable portrait from Prince George and Princess Charlotte's first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in September 2019. The royal siblings looked ready for the classroom in their navy uniforms on the steps of Kensington Palace, a photo snapped by Kate herself!

A keen photographer in her free time, Princess Kate is known to take her children's birthday photos among other family moments. The royal earned a degree in art history at the University of St. Andrews (where she met Prince William!) and inherited a related patronage — the Royal Photographic Society — from her late grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth a few years ago.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the steps of Kensington palace on Princess Charlotte first day of school in 2019.
The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram

The third and final picture in the collection was the photos used for the Wales family's 2020 Christmas card, where a laughing Prince Louis was front and center in the relaxed snapshot with his parents and elder siblings. The sweet snap was taken earlier in the year by photographer Matt Porteous at the family's country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

It's an annual tradition for the royal family to share their holiday card with the public.

This handout image provided by Kensington Palace on December 16 2020 of the 2020 Christmas card of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, features an image taken in the autumn by photographer Matt Porteous showing Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with their three children Prince George (left), Princess Charlotte (right) and Prince Louis at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.
Matt Porteous / The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via Getty

The photos displayed in Princess Kate's latest video brought a personal touch to her video message, shared to support her patronage of The Forward Trust for the "Taking Action on Addiction" campaign.

"Addiction is a serious mental health condition that can happen to anyone, no matter what age, gender, race or nationality," the Princess of Wales began. "As Patron of The Forward Trust, I have met many people who have suffered from the effects of addiction."

"Attitudes to addiction are changing. But we are not there yet, and we need to be," she continued. "Still the shame of addiction is stopping people and families asking for help and people are still tragically losing their lives. We as a society need to recognize that the only way to help those suffering is to try and understand what has led them to addiction, to empathize with them and to be compassionate to their struggles."

Speaking directly to those suffering from addiction, Princess Kate said, "Please know that addiction is not a choice. No one chooses to become an addict. I want you to know that this is also a serious health condition. Please do not let shame hold you back from getting the help you so desperately need."

"The charities leading the Taking Action on Addiction Campaign, along with others, are working across the country delivering life-changing work to help people recover and move forward. They are here for you. So please ask for help," she continued. "I know this was not a choice. Recovery is possible."

Kate was announced as patron of The Forward Trust in June 2021, one month after the organization merged with Action on Addiction.

"We are incredibly grateful to The Princess for her invaluable support in ensuring that more of the people and families access the help they need," the charity says on its website.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

