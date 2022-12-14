Kate Middleton Adds 'Final Touches' to Christmas Tree Before Her Second Annual Holiday Concert

Kate Middleton is getting into the Christmas spirit!

On the eve of her second annual Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert, a new video was released showing the Princess of Wales, 40, decorating a festive fir at Westminster Abbey.

"Final touches before the #TogetherAtChristmas' Carol Service tomorrow," read the caption of a Twitter video on the Prince and Princess of Wales' page. Cheerful music played as a smiling Princess Kate, dressed in a Fair Isle turtleneck sweater, added ornaments to a towering Christmas tree.

Tomorrow's holiday concert is spearheaded by Princess Kate and sponsored by The Royal Foundation. The event will be a royal family affair, as she and her husband Prince William will be joined by King Charles III, Queen Camilla and other members of the family for the musical evening.

Last year, Kate made a special surprise by performing on the piano while Prince William, 40, delivered a reading.

Last month, Kate asked for the public's help in deciding the concert's finale, giving a poll between three songs. "Help us decide the final carol for Together at Christmas," she wrote. The winning tune, "O Come, All Ye Faithful," will close the show, sung by the Abbey Choir.

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas will also unite charity staff, community volunteers, frontline workers, military personnel and more to "celebrate the joy that human connection can bring," Buckingham Palace said in a release. The performance this year will pay special tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September.

"This year's carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others," the palace said.

"These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them," it continued.

Queen Elizabeth 's Christmas speech broadcast at Windsor Castle. Victoria Jones/getty

Kate hosted her first Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey in 2021 as a tribute to the work of individuals and organizations across the U.K. who supported their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will air on Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. on ITV1.