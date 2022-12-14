Kate Middleton Adds 'Final Touches' to Christmas Tree Before Her Second Annual Holiday Concert

The Princess of Wales has spearheaded again the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022 04:51 PM
katherine princess of whales decorates christmas tree
Photo: Nicole Weingart/NBC

Kate Middleton is getting into the Christmas spirit!

On the eve of her second annual Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert, a new video was released showing the Princess of Wales, 40, decorating a festive fir at Westminster Abbey.

"Final touches before the #TogetherAtChristmas' Carol Service tomorrow," read the caption of a Twitter video on the Prince and Princess of Wales' page. Cheerful music played as a smiling Princess Kate, dressed in a Fair Isle turtleneck sweater, added ornaments to a towering Christmas tree.

Tomorrow's holiday concert is spearheaded by Princess Kate and sponsored by The Royal Foundation. The event will be a royal family affair, as she and her husband Prince William will be joined by King Charles III, Queen Camilla and other members of the family for the musical evening.

Last year, Kate made a special surprise by performing on the piano while Prince William, 40, delivered a reading.

Last month, Kate asked for the public's help in deciding the concert's finale, giving a poll between three songs. "Help us decide the final carol for Together at Christmas," she wrote. The winning tune, "O Come, All Ye Faithful," will close the show, sung by the Abbey Choir.

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas will also unite charity staff, community volunteers, frontline workers, military personnel and more to "celebrate the joy that human connection can bring," Buckingham Palace said in a release. The performance this year will pay special tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September.

"This year's carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others," the palace said.

"These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them," it continued.

Queen's Christmas Day broadcast
Queen Elizabeth's Christmas speech broadcast at Windsor Castle. Victoria Jones/getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage?Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Kate hosted her first Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey in 2021 as a tribute to the work of individuals and organizations across the U.K. who supported their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will air on Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. on ITV1.

Related Articles
Kate Middleton Wows in Red Dress for Royal Carols: Together At Christmas Promo Credit---The-Royal-Foundation-of-The-Prince-and-Princess-of-Wales
Kate Middleton Wows in Red Dress for 'Royal Carols: Together at Christmas' Promo
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the "Together at Christmas" community carol service on December 08, 2021 in London, England.
Kate Middleton To Enjoy Carols With King Charles at Second Annual Royal Christmas Concert
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the "Together at Christmas" community carol service on December 08, 2021 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Asks Public's Help Choosing a Final Song for Her Christmas Concert — with a Twitter Poll!
Kate Middleton and Prince William Christmas Card 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William Match in Jeans in Their Most Casual Family Christmas Card Yet
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the "Together at Christmas" community carol service on December 08, 2021 in London, England.
Kate Middleton to Host Second Annual Royal Christmas Concert — with Tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive at "The Street" community hub
Artist Who Created Kate Middleton's Christmas Concert Invitation Reveals Special Palace Request
Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire on September 7, 2022 on the eve of their first school day.
How Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Will Celebrate Christmas at Their New School
Camilla, the Queen Consort and Isaac Wood, four, with Blixen the reindeer, as children supported by Helen and Douglas House and Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity, decorate the Christmas tree at Clarence House in London
Christmas with Queen Camilla! Royal Opens London Home to Kids for Tree Trimming with Santa
November 24, 2022, Windsor, UK: Members of the Royal Collection Trust make finishing touches to a 20-foot-high Nordmann Fir Christmas tree in St George's Hall, which was felled from Windsor Great Park, during a photo call for Christmas decorations at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. (Credit Image: © Andrew Matthews/PA Wire via ZUMA Press)
Christmas at the Castle! See Windsor Castle's Décor for First Holiday Season of King Charles' Reign
kate middleton
Kate Middleton Made a Subtle Tribute to the Queen at Her Christmas Concert
kate middleton and prince william
Kate Middleton Hosts Her First-Ever Royal Christmas Concert — in the Perfect Festive Dress!
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, waves as they leave Dunfermline Abbey, after a visit to mark its 950th anniversary, and after attending a meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline where the King formally marked the conferral of city status on the former town on October 3, 2022 in Dunfermline, Scotland.
King Charles Will Continue Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Tradition with the Royal Family
President of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince William, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade where The President, accompanied by The King, inspected the Guard of Honour after the South African National Anthem was played on November 22, 2022 in London, England
Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride in London Carriage Procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla 
King Charles III during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
King Charles Attends Remembrance Sunday for the First Time Since Becoming Monarch
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Best Fashion Moments of All Time
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace at the end of the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, Expected to Walk Behind Queen's Coffin at Funeral