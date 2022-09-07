Kate Middleton Debuts a New Fall Haircut at Her Three Children's First Day of School

The Duchess of Cambridge has experimented with bangs, different lengths and a variety of hair colors in the past

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Published on September 7, 2022
Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton. Photo: PA

Kate Middleton is giving her hair a fall refresh!

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, debuted a new hairstyle on Wednesday while accompanying her three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — at their new school's orientation day. She appeared to have taken off a bit of length and added more layers, in addition to some touched-up highlights.

Earlier this summer, Kate's hair reached the middle of her back, with subtle layers for movement and volume.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge makes a visit to SportsAid House on day five of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
Kate Middleton. CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

While Kate is known for her long brunette tresses, often styled in a bouncy blowout or chic updo, this isn't the first time she's tried different hairstyles. In addition to experimenting with cheek-sweeping bangs and blonde highlights through the years, she's also rocked a shoulder-length cut in summer 2017 after anonymously donating seven inches of hair to a charity called the Little Princess Trust. The Herefordshire-based organization makes wigs from real hair and donates them to children who have lost their hair through chemotherapy or radiation treatments.

"It's lovely to think that somebody, somewhere — probably more than one person — has received a wig containing Princess Kate's hair," Helen Creese, a spokesperson for the charity, previously told PEOPLE. "It's a really lovely thought and it's fantastic for raising awareness, plus it's gorgeous hair — we all lust after that hair!"

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">Princess Charlotte</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/" data-inlink="true">Prince Louis</a>, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire
Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte. PA

Kate has also tried her hand at hair styling herself. During a 2021 video call with fellow parents, the royal mom opened up about taking on several new roles amid the coronavirus pandemic, including the one that her three children were less than thrilled about.

"As parents, we have day-to-day elements of being a parent but, I suppose, during lockdown we've had to take on additional roles that others in our communities or in our lives would have helped us with," she said. "I've become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children's horror."

