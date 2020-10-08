Kate Middleton May Have Fashioned Princess Diana's Jewels Into a Dazzling New Sapphire Necklace

Kate wore a stunning diamond and sapphire pendant that is very likely to have been fashioned from Princess Diana's favorite sapphire collection

Kate Middleton has debuted a stunning new necklace, believed to have originated from her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

The new piece of jewelry was spotted on Kate as she and Prince William welcomed the President of the Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena to Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

During the meeting, which saw the two couples sitting opposite each other on gold ornate sofas, Kate matched her blue belted dress perfectly with her sapphire jewels. She wore her go-to sapphire and diamond drop earrings, with her sapphire engagement ring and the latest addition — a new striking sapphire and diamond pendant necklace.

Image zoom Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William meeting the President of the Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife on Oct 7, 2020 Jonathan Brady/AP/Shutterstock

The dazzling piece, which has never been seen before, features a sapphire surrounded by diamonds suspended from a smaller pendant made in a similar design. Kate wore the piece on a very fine gold chain.

The pendant has likely been refashioned from the same suite of jewelry as Kate’s earrings, which also have seen a redesign from their original form and which she has worn on numerous occasions. The origins of the hand-me-down sapphires date back to 1981, when Diana was gifted a magnificent set of sapphire and diamond jewelry by the Saudi royal family as a wedding gift. They were made to match perfectly with Diana's sapphire engagement ring, now worn by Kate.

Image zoom Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty Images

On receiving the extravagant gift, which was made by Asprey and included an enormous Burmese sapphire and diamond pendant, suspended on a thin diamond necklace, matching earrings, ring, bracelet and watch, Diana is said to have exclaimed “Gosh, and I don’t even know this man!”

Image zoom Princess Diana wearing the full sapphire and diamond set of jewels in Australia in 1983 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Kate isn’t the first royal to up-cycle the gems – Diana who famously loved sapphires, after wearing the pieces in their original form, used the stones from the watch and ring to make completely new pieces of jewelry, including a midnight blue velvet choker adorned with diamonds and a large sapphire, which she wore as a headband on an official visit to Japan in 1986.

Image zoom Princess Diana wearing the sapphire headband on an official visit to Japan in 1986 Anwar Hussein/Getty Images