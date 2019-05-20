A Kiss for Granny! See Kate Middleton's Perfect Curtsy to Queen Elizabeth at Chelsea Garden Show

Kate Middleton showed off her perfect curtsy to Queen Elizabeth once again!

The royal mom of three returned to the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday evening after spending the day showing kids around her new garden exhibit.

And after showing her project off to her own kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — Kate was ready to give her grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth, the grand tour.

After Prince William greeted his grandmother with a kiss on both cheeks, Kate followed suit by placing a hand on the Queen’s arm and greeting her with the same style kiss. In a video from The Sun‘s Emily Andrews, Kate is seen following her greeting with a quick but perfect curtsy.

With one foot behind the other, Kate quickly bent her knees and smiled at the Queen as the trio continued their conversation.

Kate expertly trained her 4-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, who debuted her own adorable curtsy during the royal family’s tour in Germany and Poland in 2017.

Myka Meier, founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, previously told PEOPLE that a curtsy should be subtle and that the deeper and longer you pause shows more respect and formality. To curtsy, Meier instructs placing one leg behind the other (whichever one is more comfortable for you) and bowing your head slightly while bending your knees.

The Queen is on hand to view the exhibits before the show officially starts on Tuesday. Kate teamed up with two designers, Andrée Davies, 55, and Adam White, 45, for the “Back to Nature”-themed garden, which is meant to be a fun place for families to experience a natural environment together and enjoy the relaxing benefits of nature.

Kate told the BBC’s gardening expert Monty Don, “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

Kate and William took their children to visit the exhibit on on Sunday afternoon. The family sat in a den that they had all helped source wood to build, while George and Charlotte took off their shoes and dipped their feet in the stream beneath a waterfall, and little Louis, 12 months, was seen walking and brandishing a stick.