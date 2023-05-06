Kate Middleton Curtsies to King Charles on Coronation Day as Sovereign Leaves Westminster Abbey

The Princess of Wales dipped her knee as the King left the church — and here's why

Published on May 6, 2023 09:08 AM
King Charles III Coronation
Photo: BBC

Kate Middleton demonstrated a perfect curtsy on coronation day!

The Princess of Wales, 41, bent her knee as a gesture of respect as the King Charles passed by on his way out of Westminster Abbey after the crowning ceremony. Princess Kate had a prime seat in a front pew to the historic festivities, which saw the King, 74, and Queen Camilla symbolically crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Princess Kate sat with her son Prince Louis, 5, daughter Princess Charlotte, 8, and husband Prince William, during the church service, where Kate and Charlotte wore matching headpieces. The striking silver headpieces by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen, tucked into similar updos, and ivory silk crepe dresses by Alexander McQueen with a rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock embroidery, the flowers of the U.K.

King Charles III Coronation
BBC

According to the Royal Family's website, which has yet to be updated in full following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, "there are no obligatory codes of behavior when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms."

"For men this is a neck bow (from the head only) whilst women do a small curtsy. Other people prefer simply to shake hands in the usual way," the page states.

Princess Kate has curtsied to her father-in-law at public events before, going viral with a delicate dip at her Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey in December.

King Charles III arrives for his coronation, followed by Prince George, at Westminster Abbey
Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles softly smiled during the exit procession, and Princess Kate watched as her eldest son Prince George, 9, followed behind. Prince George, who is second in line, adorably served as a Page of Honor and helped carry a corner of his grandfather's robe for the processions into and out of the ancient abbey.

Before the big day, Prince George's involvement was a subject of family discussion behind the scenes as his parents juggled the unique honor with the pressure it might put on their son's shoulders.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson previously said, "We're all very excited about Prince George's role in the coronation, it will be an incredibly special moment."

The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Prince George and King Charles. David Fisher/Shutterstock

Prince William and Princess Kate are "cognizant that he is old enough to understand what's going on," a royal source told PEOPLE. But they're mindful that normal life resumes when George is back at school next week, where the weekend's events will likely be the talk of his classmates.

"His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page," a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales tells PEOPLE. "It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I'm sure George is too."

