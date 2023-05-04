Kate Middleton's Coronation Outfit Will 'Set Her Apart from the Crowd' (Exclusive)

Why the Princess of Wales' ensemble at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation will go down in history

By Monique Jessen
Published on May 4, 2023 09:53 AM
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.
Kate Middleton at the Baftas 2023. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton might not have an official role at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation, but all eyes will be on the Princess of Wales — and what she's wearing.

"I think Kate will wear something thoughtful that will in some way show her loyalty to King Charles," Bethan Holt, fashion director at the Daily Telegraph tells PEOPLE. "She will recognize this as a huge moment, and I think we'll see something that sets her apart from the crowd."

Next in line to the role of Queen Consort and the first Princess of Wales to attend a coronation since 1902 means royal watchers could see Kate making quite a grand statement.

"It's quite nice for her in a way that she can really make this her own, as every time she's on a tour, either the Queen or Diana has been there before — and there's an expectation," Holt says.

Catherine, Kate, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty

So what will Princess Kate wear?

"McQueen would be the obvious choice, although I think it would be interesting if she went for a younger designer or an unexpected name," says Holt, author of The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Royal Modern Style. Alexander McQueen was behind Princess Kate's 2011 bridal gown and is still a staple of her wardrobe 12 years later.

Holt adds, "While tradition would lean towards a full-length ivory gown, so many rules have changed. She might just surprise us!"

While the coronation robes of both King Charles and Queen Camilla have been confirmed, there has been no mention of a robe for Kate — although in 1902, the then-Princess of Wales, later Queen Mary, did wear one for her father-in-law King Edward VII's coronation.

A modern twist might be a gown incorporating a cape, a style Kate has worn numerous times before.

"A cape would be amazing. She wore a beautiful Jenny Packham caped dress at a state banquet last autumn with jeweled detailing that would make a great template," says Holt.

Catherine Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010. The President Of The Republic Of South Africa Visits The United Kingdom - Day 1, London, UK - 22 Nov 2022 Wearing Jenny Packham
Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

It's likely her title as Princess of Wales, which was given to Kate by King Charles after the Queen's death in September last year, will be acknowledged in her outfit.

"I'm really hoping to see references in Kate's coronation outfit to her role as Princess of Wales," Lauren Kiehna of The Court Jeweller tells PEOPLE. "The incorporation of symbolic jewelry, like Queen Alexandra's Three Feathers Brooch, or the inclusion of national symbols like the leek or daffodil embroidered on her dress, would be a lovely nod."

Queen Elizabeth's coronation dress was embroidered with roses, thistles, shamrocks and leeks to represent all the national emblems of the U.K. in addition to those of the Commonwealth such as the Canadian maple leaf, an Australian wattle and a New Zealand silver fern. The Queen Mother and Queen Mary's coronation dresses both featured floral symbolism.

Queen Elizabeth II with her Maids of Honour after the Coronation. Left to right: Lady Moyra Hamilton; Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill; Lady Anne Coke; Lady Jane Heathcote-Drummond-Willoughby; Lady Jane Vane-Tempest-Stewart; Lady Mary Baillie-Hamilton; and the Mistress of the Robes, the Dowager Duchess of Devonshire
Queen Elizabeth and her maids of honour at her 1953 coronation. PA Images via Getty Images

While the dress code for coronation guests is formal daywear and fascinators, it's still unknown if Kate will wear a tiara. Five weeks before the May 6 coronation, PEOPLE reported that the Princess of Wales was considering forgoing a tiara but with increased anticipation for her to deliver glamour, PEOPLE understood the conversation was ongoing.

More recently, The Times reported that Kate will wear a "floral headpiece" in the form of real flowers — but Holt thinks the floral symbolism is more likely to be found on her dress.

"I wonder if the wildflowers that featured on the invitation might be incorporated into Kate's gown, as a way of showing her loyalty to Charles," she says. "There will be some floral symbolism in her outfit of some kind for sure."

Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Chris Jackson/Getty

Should Kate change her mind, a floral tiara might just do the job.

"The idea of the 'floral headpiece' actually being a tiara is really interesting, but there aren't a ton of floral options in the collection (that we know of) that would fit," says Kiehna. "There is the Strathmore Rose Tiara, an antique diamond bandeau that belonged to the Queen Mother, but it's pretty tiny."

Adds Holt, "I think if Kate did decide to wear a tiara, that would be a nice one for her to wear because Charles was so close to the Queen Mother, and it's very demure."

Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, (1900-2002), Duchess of York, and future Queen Mother Elizabeth, circa 1928.
Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, the future Queen Mother wearing the Strathmore Rose Tiara. Everett Collection Inc/Alamy Stock Photo

One striking nod to the past might be for Princess Kate to wear one of the six golden floral headpieces worn by Queen Elizabeth's maids at her 1953 ceremony.

"That would be amazing if they've been preserved," says Holt. "If not, then maybe a recreation of one would be really nice."

