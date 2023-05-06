All About Kate Middleton's Coronation Outfit — Including Her Surprising Headpiece

Kate Middleton arrived at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation in style.

The Princess of Wales, 41, joined members of the royal family at Westminster Abbey on Saturday for the historic crowning ceremony of her father-in-law.

Princess Kate wore a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece with silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work three-dimensional leaf embroidery.

Ahead of the coronation, there was much speculation about if Princess Kate would wear a tiara for the crowning ceremony. While women in the royal family traditionally wore sparkly head-toppers for previous coronations, PEOPLE understands the decision for today's coronation was fluid as recently as six weeks ago.

"Tiaras were worn by nearly every royal lady at the Queen's coronation in 1953, as well lots of aristocratic women but times have certainly changed in 70 years," Lauren Kiehna, writer of The Court Jeweller, told PEOPLE.

The stunning headpiece complemented the Princess of Wales' outfit — a dress by Alexander McQueen (who was behind her 2011 wedding gown) in ivory silk crepe with silver bullion and thread work embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs.

Kate also wore some stunning jewels — she sparkled in pearl and diamond earrings that belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. She also wore the George VI Festoon Necklace, a piece made in 1950 at the request of King George VI for his daughter Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth).

Princess Charlotte, 8, matched her mom in an Alexander McQueen dress and cape with ivory satin stitch embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs (to signify the four nations of the U.K.). The little royal also wore a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece, similar to the one worn by Kate.

Kate has experimented with some bolder styles since becoming Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022. From a neon green gown at the Earthshot Prize to a red power pantsuit at her Shaping Us campaign kickoff, crisp suits for official engagements and a dramatic accessory at the BAFTA Awards — opera gloves! — fashion insiders are celebrating Kate's sleek new era.

"I think this is her power moment — she's easing into the Princess of Wales role and that promotion that she's had in such a beautiful way," Bethan Holt, fashion director at the Daily Telegraph, told PEOPLE. "She's got this big new title, and she's dressing for that job."

The historic coronation is especially poignant for Princess Kate, Prince William and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince William is heir to the throne and Prince George follows his father as second in the line of succession. Prince George also made history as the youngest future monarch to have an official role in a coronation service, The Telegraph reported, by serving as a Page of Honor for his grandfather, King Charles.

The King, 74, and Queen Consort, 75, will each be supported by four pages, who will form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey. In another family tie, Queen Camilla's pages are her three grandsons and great-nephew.

As a Page of Honor, Prince George wore a scarlet tunic decorated with gold lace trim and blue velvet cuffs with an open-fronted design and lined in silk. The tunics are worn with ivory silk satin waistcoats trimmed in gold braid with wool trousers and boots. The uniforms were originally made by Ede and Ravenscroft during the reign of Queen Elizabeth and have been re-tailored for the coronation.

Before the big day, Prince George's involvement was a subject of family discussion behind the scenes, as his parents juggled the unique honor with the pressure it might put on their son's shoulders.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said, "We're all very excited about Prince George's role in the coronation, it will be an incredibly special moment."

The Prince and Princess of Wales are "cognizant that he is old enough to understand what's going on," a royal source told PEOPLE. But they're mindful that normal life resumes when George is back at school next week, where the weekend's events will likely be the talk of his classmates.

"His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page," a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales told PEOPLE. "It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I'm sure George is too."