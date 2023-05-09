Kate Middleton's Coronation Dress Mystery — Why Did It Look Different Under Her Robe Vs. in Portrait?

When King Charles' official coronation portraits were revealed, fans got a better look at the Princess of Wales' gown...and noticed something was different

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 9, 2023 10:16 AM
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales on May 6, 2023. Photo: Andy Stenning - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation portraits were released, royal watchers got a better look at Kate Middleton's gown for the historic day — and many were left with questions.

Like several other members of the royal family, the Princess of Wales wore a robe to the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6. It wasn't until Monday when the official portraits were unveiled that fans got to see her dress by Alexander McQueen (the designer also behind her 2011 wedding gown) — an ivory silk crepe with silver bullion and thread work embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs representing the U.K.'s four nations.

However, some were quick to point out that the neckline of the dress looked very different than the one under the robe. While Princess Kate, 41, had a deep V-neck in the portrait — showing off Queen Elizabeth's George VI Festoon Necklace — her dress during the day had a much higher neckline.

Theories emerged on social media, including speculation that Princess Kate wore a different dress for the coronation ceremony than for the portraits that took place afterward at Buckingham Palace. Some even believed that Kate wore the dress backward for the Westminster Abbey service.

Sky News commentator Alastair Bruce shared another explanation on Twitter: Kate wore a "temporary cape" over her dress to protect it from the robe and chains.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images

A cape would have been similar to what Princess Charlotte wore for her grandfather's historic day. The 8-year-old royal matched her mom in an Alexander McQueen dress and cape with ivory satin stitch embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs.

Princess Kate wore her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's South Sea Pearl Earrings and topped her ensemble with a bespoke Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece with silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work three-dimensional leaf embroidery — and Princess Charlotte wore a mini version of the headpiece!

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis and Prince William. Leon Neal/Getty

Seeing the Princess of Wales without her Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order robe also prompted speculation that she took inspiration for her coronation dress from a previous outfit in her closet. For the 2019 Diplomatic Corps reception, the royal sported a gown featuring a similar neckline and long sleeves — also by Alexander McQueen.

For the 2019 event, Princess Kate completed her look with statement earrings, the Nizam of Hyderabad necklace and Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara.

For both the coronation and the Diplomatic Corps receptions, Kate wore a blue sash — indicating her status as a member of the Royal Victorian Order — and a yellow ribbon — a Royal Family Order.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to guests at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace on December 11, 2019 in London, England.
Kate Middleton. Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

Royal embroiderer Chloe Savage tells PEOPLE that Princess Kate and Queen Camilla were both involved in the planning of their coronation outfits, making sure they perfectly coordinated for the big day.

"If you noted, all the girls wore floral themes," Savage says, pointing to the motifs on Kate's dress as well as the trains of Camilla's robes.

The Queen's sister Annabel Elliot and friend Fiona Mary Petty-Fitzmaurice stepped into the spotlight to support her as Queen's Companions, a modern spin on Queen Elizabeth's six maids of honor from her 1953 crowning. Annabel and Fiona, who is also known as Lady Landsdowne, wore the same shade of white as the Queen and Princess Charlotte.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England.
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty

"If you get to look at it, you can look at the maids of honor and the Queen and Charlotte, they're all in the same," Savage points of the matching fashion. "I suspect it's a bolt of fabric. I suspect they bought one specific bolt, and it's all from the same because they're absolutely dead matching. There's no way that's by accident."

