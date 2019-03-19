Kate Middleton Just Channeled Her Daughter Princess Charlotte's Favorite 'Turn and Wave' Move!

Like daughter, like mother!

Just hours after her first-ever joint outing with Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday, Kate Middleton headed solo to another engagement at the Foundling Museum in London, where she was announced as a new patron. As she made her way up the steps and inside, the royal mom turned to give another wave to the crowd – a move made famous by her 3-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty

The little princess debuted the adorable gesture on her way to meet her baby brother, Prince Louis, at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in April 2018. As dad Prince William held hands with both Charlotte and Prince George, 5, she waved to the crowds gathered outside the hospital – and turned around unexpectedly while climbing the stairs to give a last royal greeting.

RELATED: Every Time Princess Charlotte (and Her Royal Wave!) Stole the Show

Kate turned and waved to the crowd before walking in. pic.twitter.com/JVHwrCNenJ — Danielle Stacey (@daniellestacey1) March 19, 2019

Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Prince George Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Princess Charlotte Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Charlotte reprised the over-the-shoulder wave at uncle Prince Harry‘s royal wedding to Meghan Markle, climbing the steps of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle along with the other bridesmaids and page boys. She held hands with her mother, but made sure to give a few glances back at the royal fans gathered outside.

Princess Charlotte at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding Jane Barlow/Getty

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

When Princess Charlotte climbed the stairs outside King George’s Chapel again in October for Princess Eugenie‘s royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank, she took the move a step further. The young royal didn’t hold hands with either of her parents – and was battling the strong wind! – and still managed to turn and wave to the adoring crowd!

Princess Charlotte Press Association via AP Images

Earlier this month, Belfast-based blogger Laura-Ann brought her 2-year-old son George to Windsor Park Stadium hoping to catch a glimpse of Kate and Prince William during their two-day visit to Northern Ireland. Not only did Laura-Ann get to have a chat with the royal mom, but she also learned what Kate calls Charlotte.

Laura-Ann explained that Kate asked how old her other son is – and then unexpectedly dropped Charlotte’s cute nickname.

“And I said is he is 4 and she said, ‘Oh, he’s the same age as Lottie’ – she calls her Lottie!” Laura-Ann excitedly said.