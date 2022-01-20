The parents of three have previously hinted that they won't be adding any more children to their family

Kate Middleton Coos Over Baby as Prince William Says 'Don't Give My Wife Any More Ideas!'

From cuddling with a puppy to holding a baby, Kate Middleton had an adorable day!

Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, traveled to rural Lancashire on Thursday to check in on health staff who have faced unique challenges during the coronavirus pandemic at Clitheroe Community Hospital.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While taking photos with some families, the couple met Trudi and Alastair Barrie and their daughter, Anastasia. Kate held the baby girl as they posed for a photo, causing onlookers to coo and prompting Prince William to joke, "Don't give my wife any more ideas!"

As Kate handed the baby back to her parents, William quipped, "Don't take her with you."

During a Feb. 2019 visit to Northern Ireland, Kate admitted she felt "broody" as she met an adorable 5-month-old baby.

The baby's father boldly asked, "Baby number four?"

Kate replied with a laugh: "I think William would be a little worried."

And while chatting with the crowd during a visit to the town of Bradford in Jan. 2020, royal fan Josh Macpalce excitedly told Kate that he has sent cards congratulating her after each of her three children were born.

"I don't think William wants any more," Kate told him.

Kate's jewelry choices may also hint that their family is complete with their three children: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — as she has several necklaces featuring the trio's initials.