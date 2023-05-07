Kate Middleton Consoles Crying Little Girl During Surprise Walkabout in Windsor

The little girl was in tears while meeting the Princess of Wales, and the gracious royal went into full mommy mode

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on May 7, 2023 04:25 PM

Meeting your idols can be overwhelming.

Such was the case for a young girl who couldn't help but burst into tears while meeting with Kate Middleton during a surprise walkabout outside Windsor on Sunday.

The young girl is seen heaving while tears run down her face during the meeting, which is making the rounds on social media. Crouching to her level, the Princess of Wales tries to soothe her by slowly rubbing her back. "Don't worry," Kate can be heard saying as part of her consoling efforts.

Toward the end of the interaction, the little girl is somewhat able to catch her breath, though she's still visibly crying.

The adorable meeting ends with a big hug, before Kate says, "Nice to meet you, okay?" and continues greeting the awaiting crowd.

It seems that wasn't the only heartwarming meeting Kate had Sunday afternoon.

The mother of three was also seen having a moment with a little boy named James. "My brother's name is James, did you know that?" she asked the little fan before affirming, "It's a good name."

Kate was on the grounds of Windsor as she and Prince William made a surprise appearance and interacted with royal supporters who had gathered for a Big Lunch along the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle on Sunday.

People across the U.K. were invited to gather with neighbors for the events as part of the coronation weekend. Originally conceived by the Eden Project, the events are intended to "boost community spirit, reduce loneliness and support charities and good causes."

