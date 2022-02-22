Kate Middleton Confesses She's 'Very Broody': 'I Come Home Saying Let's Have Another One'

Kate Middleton has hinted in the past that she and Prince William don't plan on having more children, but that hasn't kept the royal from feeling "broody."

On the first day of her solo royal tour in Denmark on Tuesday, Kate met with parents and their babies during a visit to the University of Copenhagen. She was on-hand to learn from world-leading researchers running the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project, which aims to promote the mental wellbeing of and relationships between infants and their parents.