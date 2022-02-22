Kate Middleton Confesses She's 'Very Broody': 'I Come Home Saying Let's Have Another One'
Kate Middleton has hinted in the past that she and Prince William don't plan on having more children, but that hasn't kept the royal from feeling "broody."
On the first day of her solo royal tour in Denmark on Tuesday, Kate met with parents and their babies during a visit to the University of Copenhagen. She was on-hand to learn from world-leading researchers running the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project, which aims to promote the mental wellbeing of and relationships between infants and their parents.
Kate, who is mom to Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, has made early childhood development one of the key causes in her royal work. And constantly being around babies has become an occupational hazard!
"It makes me very broody," Kate admitted during the outing. "William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, 'Let's have another one.' "
William joked about the prospect of Kate wanting another baby last month during the couple's visit to Lancashire.
While taking photos with some families, the couple met Trudi and Alastair Barrie and their daughter, Anastasia. Kate held the baby girl as they posed for a photo, causing onlookers to coo and prompting Prince William to joke, "Don't give my wife any more ideas!"
As Kate handed the baby back to her parents, William quipped, "Don't take her with you."
During a Feb. 2019 visit to Northern Ireland, Kate admitted she felt "broody" as she met an adorable 5-month-old baby.
The baby's father boldly asked, "Baby number four?"
Kate replied with a laugh: "I think William would be a little worried."
And while chatting with the crowd during a visit to the town of Bradford in Jan. 2020, royal fan Josh Macpalce excitedly told Kate that he has sent cards congratulating her after each of her three children were born.
"I don't think William wants any more," Kate told him.
Kate's jewelry choices may also hint that their family is complete with their three children — as she has several necklaces featuring the trio's initials.