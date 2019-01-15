From Painting Bird Boxes to Making Pizza, Every Photo from Kate Middleton's Community Garden Visit

Kate Middleton blended her love of children and the outdoors during a visit to a community garden, where she talked about her children and even pondered if the Queen has eaten pizza

More
placeholder
Stephanie Petit
January 15, 2019 10:34 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/">Kate Middleton</a>&nbsp;made a solo visit to the King Henry&rsquo;s Walk Garden in the London borough of Islington on Tuesday morning to see how the project brings people together through gardening.</p>
pinterest

Kate Middleton made a solo visit to the King Henry’s Walk Garden in the London borough of Islington on Tuesday morning to see how the project brings people together through gardening.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
<p>The royal mom of three, who&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-prince-harry-did-not-attend-kate-middleton-birthday-celebrations/">just celebrated her 37th birthday,</a>&nbsp;dressed down for the outing wearing a&nbsp;Dubarry Bracken tweed jacket, skinny jeans and <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=531417.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=6893&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F1102331%3Fgclsrc%3Daw.ds%2526amp%3BampGoogle-ProductSearch-US--c-_-NAP_EN_US_PLA-_-NAP%2B-%2BUS%2B-%2BGS%2B-%2BDesigner%2B-%2BClass_Shoes%2B-%2BType_Boots%2B-%2BHigh%2B-%2BBT--Boots%2B-%2BAnkle_AM%2526amp%3Bamp%2526amp%3BsiteID%3D93xLBvPhAeE-0nBCrLMyoLdLTrvRg7OU7Q%2526amp%3BTime%2BInc%2BBrands%3DTime%2BInc%2BBrands%2526amp%3Bdclid%3DCjkKEQiApvbhBRCf9v_b7YrD58ABEiQAvEhc7gv7aIdbGzxoFOIivx3ePb7BfdYgxynGeooPYq4hFnXw_wcB&#038;u1=PEO%2CFromPaintingBirdBoxestoMakingPizza%2CEveryPhotofromKateMiddleton%27sCommunityGardenVisit%2Cstephpetit%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6823423%2C201901%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/1102331?gclsrc=aw.ds&#038;ampGoogle-ProductSearch-US--c-_-NAP_EN_US_PLA-_-NAP+-+US+-+GS+-+Designer+-+Class_Shoes+-+Type_Boots+-+High+-+BT--Boots+-+Ankle_AM&#038;amp&#038;siteID=93xLBvPhAeE-0nBCrLMyoLdLTrvRg7OU7Q&#038;Time+Inc+Brands=Time+Inc+Brands&#038;dclid=CjkKEQiApvbhBRCf9v_b7YrD58ABEiQAvEhc7gv7aIdbGzxoFOIivx3ePb7BfdYgxynGeooPYq4hFnXw_wcB" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.net-a-porter.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="&quot;See&quot; Boots by Chloe" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/1102331?gclsrc=aw.ds&#038;ampGoogle-ProductSearch-US--c-_-NAP_EN_US_PLA-_-NAP+-+US+-+GS+-+Designer+-+Class_Shoes+-+Type_Boots+-+High+-+BT--Boots+-+Ankle_AM&#038;amp&#038;siteID=93xLBvPhAeE-0nBCrLMyoLdLTrvRg7OU7Q&#038;Time+Inc+Brands=Time+Inc+Brands&#038;dclid=CjkKEQiApvbhBRCf9v_b7YrD58ABEiQAvEhc7gv7aIdbGzxoFOIivx3ePb7BfdYgxynGeooPYq4hFnXw_wcB" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">&quot;See&quot; Boots by Chloe</a>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest

The royal mom of three, who just celebrated her 37th birthday, dressed down for the outing wearing a Dubarry Bracken tweed jacket, skinny jeans and "See" Boots by Chloe

Neil Mockford/GC Images
<p>Her choice of jewelry,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.kiki.co.uk/product/lauren-yellow-gold-leaf-earrings/">gold leaf earrings by Kiki McDonough</a>,&nbsp;was also a nod to the outdoor engagement.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest

Her choice of jewelry, gold leaf earrings by Kiki McDonough, was also a nod to the outdoor engagement. 

Neil Mockford/GC Images
<p>Kate met with volunteers&nbsp;to discuss the benefits of the urban green space.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest

Kate met with volunteers to discuss the benefits of the urban green space. 

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
<p>She toured the allotment plots to see the impact that can be achieved in small gardens.</p>
pinterest

She toured the allotment plots to see the impact that can be achieved in small gardens.

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Chris Young, London area outreach adviser for the Royal Horticultural Society, helped Kate with the art of bird box making and painting.</p>
pinterest

Chris Young, London area outreach adviser for the Royal Horticultural Society, helped Kate with the art of bird box making and painting.

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
<p>&#8220;She enjoyed it even though it was quite chaotic,&#8221; he tells PEOPLE.</p>
pinterest

“She enjoyed it even though it was quite chaotic,” he tells PEOPLE.

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Young adds, &#8220;She was at home sitting here and working on the bird boxes.&#8221;</p>
pinterest

Young adds, “She was at home sitting here and working on the bird boxes.”

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Kate fielded questions from schoolchildren as they made pizzas to be cooked in an outdoor oven.</p>
pinterest

Kate fielded questions from schoolchildren as they made pizzas to be cooked in an outdoor oven.

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
<p>&#8220;<a href="https://people.com/royals/kate-middleton-asked-queen-elizabeth-eats-pizza/">Has the Queen ever had pizza?</a>&#8221; 8-year-old Nadirah inquired, but Kate was stumped.</p> <p>&#8220;You know, that&#8217;s such a good question. I don&#8217;t know,&#8221; the royal responded. &#8220;I don&rsquo;t know. Maybe next time I see her, shall I ask?&#8221;</p>
pinterest

Has the Queen ever had pizza?” 8-year-old Nadirah inquired, but Kate was stumped.

“You know, that’s such a good question. I don’t know,” the royal responded. “I don’t know. Maybe next time I see her, shall I ask?”

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Patrick, 8, said he&#8217;d like to meet Kate and&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/">Prince William</a>&#8216;s children.</p> <p>&#8220;They would love to come and do this with you. They will be very sad that I&#8217;ve been out here making pizzas with all of you and they haven&rsquo;t been here,&#8221; Kate told him. &#8220;They are in school.&#8221;</p>
pinterest

Patrick, 8, said he’d like to meet Kate and Prince William‘s children.

“They would love to come and do this with you. They will be very sad that I’ve been out here making pizzas with all of you and they haven’t been here,” Kate told him. “They are in school.”

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Kate also told the kids that 5-year-old <a href="https://people.com/royals/kate-middleton-shares-what-prince-george-learning-school/">George was currently &#8220;learning about space.&#8221;</a></p>
pinterest

Kate also told the kids that 5-year-old George was currently “learning about space.”

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
<p>&#8220;George&nbsp;and&nbsp;Charlotte&nbsp;would love to be learning outside the classroom. It&#8217;s still fun inside, but it&#8217;s much better outside,&#8221; Kate said to the agreement of the youngsters.</p>
pinterest

“George and Charlotte would love to be learning outside the classroom. It’s still fun inside, but it’s much better outside,” Kate said to the agreement of the youngsters.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
<p>As she arrived, it was announced that Kate is to help design a special garden for the Chelsea Flower Show this spring.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest

As she arrived, it was announced that Kate is to help design a special garden for the Chelsea Flower Show this spring. 

Neil Mockford/GC Images
<p>The garden will represent her passion for the outdoors and the proven benefits that nature has on physical and mental health, including the positive impact nature can have on childhood development.</p>
pinterest

The garden will represent her passion for the outdoors and the proven benefits that nature has on physical and mental health, including the positive impact nature can have on childhood development.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
1 of 16

Advertisement
1 of 15 Neil Mockford/GC Images

Kate Middleton made a solo visit to the King Henry’s Walk Garden in the London borough of Islington on Tuesday morning to see how the project brings people together through gardening.

Advertisement
2 of 15 Neil Mockford/GC Images

The royal mom of three, who just celebrated her 37th birthday, dressed down for the outing wearing a Dubarry Bracken tweed jacket, skinny jeans and "See" Boots by Chloe

3 of 15 Neil Mockford/GC Images

Her choice of jewelry, gold leaf earrings by Kiki McDonough, was also a nod to the outdoor engagement. 

Advertisement
4 of 15 Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Kate met with volunteers to discuss the benefits of the urban green space. 

Advertisement
5 of 15 TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

She toured the allotment plots to see the impact that can be achieved in small gardens.

Advertisement
6 of 15 TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Chris Young, London area outreach adviser for the Royal Horticultural Society, helped Kate with the art of bird box making and painting.

Advertisement
7 of 15 TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

“She enjoyed it even though it was quite chaotic,” he tells PEOPLE.

Advertisement
8 of 15 TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Young adds, “She was at home sitting here and working on the bird boxes.”

Advertisement
9 of 15 TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Kate fielded questions from schoolchildren as they made pizzas to be cooked in an outdoor oven.

Advertisement
10 of 15 TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Has the Queen ever had pizza?” 8-year-old Nadirah inquired, but Kate was stumped.

“You know, that’s such a good question. I don’t know,” the royal responded. “I don’t know. Maybe next time I see her, shall I ask?”

Advertisement
11 of 15 TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Patrick, 8, said he’d like to meet Kate and Prince William‘s children.

“They would love to come and do this with you. They will be very sad that I’ve been out here making pizzas with all of you and they haven’t been here,” Kate told him. “They are in school.”

Advertisement
12 of 15 TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Kate also told the kids that 5-year-old George was currently “learning about space.”

Advertisement
13 of 15 Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

“George and Charlotte would love to be learning outside the classroom. It’s still fun inside, but it’s much better outside,” Kate said to the agreement of the youngsters.

Advertisement
14 of 15 Neil Mockford/GC Images

As she arrived, it was announced that Kate is to help design a special garden for the Chelsea Flower Show this spring. 

Advertisement
15 of 15 Neil Mockford/GC Images

The garden will represent her passion for the outdoors and the proven benefits that nature has on physical and mental health, including the positive impact nature can have on childhood development.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.