From Painting Bird Boxes to Making Pizza, Every Photo from Kate Middleton's Community Garden Visit

Kate Middleton blended her love of children and the outdoors during a visit to a community garden, where she talked about her children and even pondered if the Queen has eaten pizza
Kate Middleton blended her love of children and the outdoors during a visit to a community garden, where she talked about her children and even pondered if the Queen has eaten pizza
Kate Middleton made a solo visit to the King Henry’s Walk Garden in the London borough of Islington on Tuesday morning to see how the project brings people together through gardening.
The royal mom of three, who just celebrated her 37th birthday, dressed down for the outing wearing a Dubarry Bracken tweed jacket, skinny jeans and "See" Boots by Chloe.
Her choice of jewelry, gold leaf earrings by Kiki McDonough, was also a nod to the outdoor engagement.
Kate met with volunteers to discuss the benefits of the urban green space.
She toured the allotment plots to see the impact that can be achieved in small gardens.
Chris Young, London area outreach adviser for the Royal Horticultural Society, helped Kate with the art of bird box making and painting.
“She enjoyed it even though it was quite chaotic,” he tells PEOPLE.
Young adds, “She was at home sitting here and working on the bird boxes.”
Kate fielded questions from schoolchildren as they made pizzas to be cooked in an outdoor oven.
“Has the Queen ever had pizza?” 8-year-old Nadirah inquired, but Kate was stumped.
“You know, that’s such a good question. I don’t know,” the royal responded. “I don’t know. Maybe next time I see her, shall I ask?”
Patrick, 8, said he’d like to meet Kate and Prince William‘s children.
“They would love to come and do this with you. They will be very sad that I’ve been out here making pizzas with all of you and they haven’t been here,” Kate told him. “They are in school.”
Kate also told the kids that 5-year-old George was currently “learning about space.”
“George and Charlotte would love to be learning outside the classroom. It’s still fun inside, but it’s much better outside,” Kate said to the agreement of the youngsters.
As she arrived, it was announced that Kate is to help design a special garden for the Chelsea Flower Show this spring.
The garden will represent her passion for the outdoors and the proven benefits that nature has on physical and mental health, including the positive impact nature can have on childhood development.
PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.
If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to
opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and
browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android
click here, for Firefox
click here, for Safari
click here and for Microsoft's Edge
click here.