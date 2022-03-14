Kate opted to wear the same set she wore to meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena Zelensky, in 2020

How Kate Middleton's Jewelry Choices for Commonwealth Day Sent a Message of Support to Ukraine

Kate Middleton is continuing to show her support for the people of Ukraine.

The royal joined Prince William, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Queen Elizabeth's cousin Princess Alexandra at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday. For the occasion, she wore a blue ensemble by Catherine Walker — a wool crepe coat dress with a silk velvet collar. She accessorized with a coordinating hat and carried a pair of gloves.

But it was her earrings and necklace that appeared to be a subtle message supporting Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country. Kate, 40, wore sapphire and diamond jewelry — the same pieces she wore in October 2020 to meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena Zelensky, at Buckingham Palace.

The jewelry set is believed to come from Princess Diana's collection — and it perfectly matches the late royal's engagement ring that Kate now wears.

Last week, Kate and Prince William, 39, made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to hear about the efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the U.K. and across Europe. They even brought homemade chocolate brownies and granola bars from Kensington Palace for the volunteers.

They previously offered words of support for Ukraine in a statement shared on their joint @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account.

"In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future," the statement from the couple said. "Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Britain's royal family for voicing their support for the country on March 1.

Zelenskyy tweeted that he and his wife, Olena, "are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens."

"Good will triumph," he added.

The Commonwealth Day Service honors the 54 countries and nations that make up the Commonwealth was held for the first time since being canceled in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and replaced with a smaller event.

Queen Elizabeth, 95, was unable to attend this year's ceremony. Although she recently recovered from COVID-19, PEOPLE understands that the Queen's absence from the Commonwealth Day Service is not related to illness. There were discussions surrounding the monarch's comfort when it came to her travel arrangements and attending the service.