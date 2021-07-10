Kate Middleton attended the Wimbledon final with Prince William, which marked her first appearance following her COVID-19 exposure

Kate Middleton Claps for Ashleigh Barty While Presenting Her with Wimbledon Trophy: 'Incredible Match'

Ashleigh Barty of Australia is presented with the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy by HRH Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge after winning her Ladies' Singles Final match against Karolina Pliskova of The Czech Republic on Day Twelve of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

Ashleigh Barty of Australia is presented with the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy by HRH Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge after winning her Ladies' Singles Final match against Karolina Pliskova of The Czech Republic on Day Twelve of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021



Kate Middleton enjoyed another great day at Wimbledon this weekend!



The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William attended the women's final at Wimbledon on Saturday, which Ashleigh Barty won in three sets, picking up her second Grand Slam title in the process.



After the exciting match, Kate — patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which hosts the annual tennis tournament — was all smiles as she presented the athlete with her trophy, clapping for her before walking away to let Barty savor the moment.



"What an incredible match and performance by both athletes! Congratulations @ashbarty on being crowned #Wimbledon champion," Kate and William wrote on social media.

"It was amazing to see the atmosphere and support from the fans echoing through centre court once again," they added. "Well done to @Wimbledon and the staff on continuing to make the Championships such a special event."

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2021 in London, England. Kate Middleton | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2021 in London, England.

Kate also got a chance to speak with Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett, the British athletes who won the Wimbledon men's wheelchair doubles title on Saturday.



"It was lovely to meet Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett too following their fourth men's wheelchair doubles title today," she wrote alongside a short video clip from their meeting.

This weekend's outing marked Kate's first appearance since Kensington Palace announced that the royal was self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the palace said in a statement, "Last week, The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

During Saturday's match, the royal couple also got a chance to spend time with one of the sport's most famous players: Billie Jean King.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2021 in London, England. Kate Middleton, Prince William, Billie Jean King | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

"Such a privilege," the trailblazing athlete, who attended the event with partner Ilana Kloss, wrote alongside a photo showing the group having a laugh while sitting together.

"I had a wonderful time in the #Wimbledon Royal Box today with @Martina, @KensingtonRoyal, and other friends," she added, referencing Martina Navratilova, who picked up 18 Grand Slam singles titles during her career.