Kate Middleton Is All Smiles for Her Joyful Ride to Church Alongside the Queen in the Backseat!

The royal parents and their kids are visiting the Queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland

By Erin Hill
August 26, 2019 11:18 AM
With her husband Prince William riding shotgun, Kate Middleton joined Queen Elizabeth in the backseat for their morning ride to church on Sunday.

The royal couple and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — are closing out summer with a trip to visit the Queen at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland.

Kate and William left their children back at the castle — in the care of the family’s trusty nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo — while they accompanied the monarch to church services in Crathie Kirk.

Kate kept warm in the chilly Scotland air in a Guinea London Navy Herringbone Wool Trench Coat, which she wore over a green Michael Kors dress. She accessorized with a matching fascinator by Lock and Co. and her Asprey London Oak Leaf Small Hoop Earrings.

The Queen was radiant in a bright pink ensemble for the royal outing.

Duncan McGlynn/Getty Images
Kate Middleton
Duncan McGlynn/Getty
Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton
Duncan McGlynn/Getty
The two royal women smiled from the back of the car as they waved to passersby. Back in March, Kate had a rare joint public outing with the Queen without any other royal family members in attendance. The future Queen got further insight into the life of the Sovereign when she and the monarch, 92, toured a high-tech university in central London.

Kate Middleton and Prince William
Duncan McGlynn/Getty

Last week, the family of five took a short flight to Scotland to join the Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral. For more than 150 years, the Scottish castle has served as a private retreat for the British royals. In the highlands, the royals like to entertain friends, hold dances, picnic and go on shooting parties – all the while battling the nibbling little flies that stalk the heather-covered mountain sides.

