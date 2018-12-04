Kate Middleton Chose the Perfect Tiara for This Year's White-Tie Palace Holiday Party

It’s the most sparkly time of the year — and Kate Middleton is making the most of her future queen status!

On Tuesday in London, Kate dazzled as she headed to the annual reception held by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace for diplomatic representatives and staff.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kate, who wore a sequined gown, chose the Lover’s Knot tiara for the white-tie event. Sometimes referred to as the Cambridge Lover’s Knot, it is one of the best-known tiaras in the British royal family’s collection, mostly thanks to it being a favorite of the late Princess Diana. Kate’s classic updo showed off her pearl drop earrings, which also belonged to Diana.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

James Whatling/MEGA

She and husband Prince William, both 36, traveled to the palace from their home at Kensington Palace on Tuesday evening — hours after hosting a children’s party for military families.

It is the fifth time the couple has attended the annual bash. William, as required by the dress code, wore a white tie with his tail coat.

Last year, Kate was pregnant with son Prince Louis when she attended — a welcome sighting for royal-watchers after severe morning sickness had kept her from public duties earlier in the fall.

Kate and William first attended the annual reception in 2013, where Kate wore the famous Lotus Flower tiara.